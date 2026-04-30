Premier Lotteries Seeks Ban on Bookmaker Bets on National Lottery Draws

Premier Lotteries is advocating for legislation to stop bookmakers from offering odds on its lottery draws, citing a low conversion rate of bettors to lottery players. The report by Indecon reveals that only one-third of bookmaker customers would switch to the lottery if such betting were banned, due to better odds and returns offered by bookmakers. The debate highlights the tension between the National Lottery and bookmakers over value and competition.

Premier Lotteries , the operator of the National Lottery , is pushing for legislation to prohibit bookmakers from offering betting odds on its draws. According to a report by consultants Indecon, commissioned by Premier, only about one-third of bookmaker customers would switch to playing the lottery if such betting were banned.

The primary reason for this low conversion rate is that bookmakers provide better odds and higher returns to bettors. While the National Lottery returns approximately 57 cents for every euro spent on tickets, bookmakers typically return around 88 to 90 cents per euro wagered on lottery-related bets. This disparity is evident in the projected figures for 2024, where Premier estimates it would gain €289 million in revenue, with €164.73 million going to players in winnings.

In contrast, bookmakers would return between €254.32 million and €260 million to their customers. Bookmakers also offer more flexible betting options, such as allowing bets on single numbers in a draw, with advertised odds of 6/1, though the actual probability is closer to 8/1. Some even offer 40/1 for picking the bonus number, where the real odds are 46/1, resulting in profit margins ranging from 11% to 12.6%.

While these margins may not be exceptional, they are significantly better than the National Lottery’s 43% margin. Although bookmakers cap winnings at €1 million, the lottery’s jackpot can reach millions, but the odds of winning are astronomically high at 10.7 million to one. The debate over this proposed legislation is likely to be contentious, with bookmakers arguing that they offer better value and competition, which could potentially reduce the National Lottery’s revenue.

Instead of seeking legislative protection, Premier Lotteries might need to reconsider the value it provides to attract more players. Meanwhile, in a separate legal matter, a mother and daughter in Monaghan were ordered to vacate their former family home after a possession order was issued.

Additionally, a judge sentenced a teenager to 22 months in detention for a horrific knife attack, highlighting ongoing legal challenges in the region





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