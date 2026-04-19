Prendergast Brothers Shine as Connacht Stuns Stormers in Cape Town

Cian Prendergast led Connacht to a remarkable bonus-point victory over the Stormers in South Africa, a day after his brother Sam's impressive performance for Leinster. Despite suffering a significant nosebleed during the match, Prendergast's leadership and the combined efforts of experienced players and emerging talent secured a crucial win for Connacht's URC qualification hopes.

In a remarkable display of sibling sporting prowess, Cian Prendergast captained Connacht to a stunning bonus-point victory against the formidable Stormers in Cape Town. This triumph arrived less than 24 hours after his younger brother, Sam Prendergast , made a significant impact on his return to the Leinster squad, contributing 14 points, including a try, in their hard-fought 29-21 win over Ulster. Cian, leading from the front, galvanized his Connacht side to overcome a Stormers team boasting a dozen Springboks. The Connacht skipper immediately set a physical tone in a fiercely contested match, launching a strong charge against the South African opposition. However, his aggressive drive was met with a high tackle from Stormers flanker Deon Fourie, resulting in a yellow card for the World Cup winner and a significant bloody nose for Prendergast, which persisted throughout the remainder of the game.

Speaking after the match, a visibly affected Prendergast described the unprecedented nature of his injury. I don’t know, I’ve never had a nosebleed like that, he stated. I couldn’t breathe the whole game but the blood just kept pouring out. He further elaborated on the challenges, recounting, I started blowing my nose and then people were telling me to stop blowing your nose, it’ll get in your eyes and I didn’t know what to do. Despite the physical adversity, Prendergast highlighted the team’s resilience and dedication. He emphasized the extensive work undertaken by the squad since their arrival in South Africa, particularly following their exit from the Challenge Cup in Montpellier. The captain attributed the unexpected victory to a potent blend of seasoned experience and the emergence of promising young talent, which significantly bolstered their United Rugby Championship qualification aspirations.

Prendergast expressed immense pride in the leadership group’s efforts throughout the week, underscoring their collective desire to make a statement. We just said we wanted to fire a shot, we want to be connected, we want to be physical and I think we demonstrated that and there’s senior players out there that showed that. He also lauded the contributions of the younger players who stepped up impressively. But I’m also so proud of some of the young boys that stepped up for us. Harry West, Hugh Gavin, Mattie Victory that had to come on, Billy Bohan, they were absolutely immense and yeah, I couldn’t be more proud of those lads, he remarked, celebrating his 101st appearance for the province. While acknowledging the magnitude of the win, Prendergast swiftly shifted the team’s focus to their upcoming fixture against the Lions in Johannesburg the following Saturday. It’s massive but at the end of the day it’s still five points and you can get five points from any game so we’ll build on it and we’ll look to get two wins here in South Africa and that’s the aim now, he concluded, setting a clear objective for the remainder of their tour





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