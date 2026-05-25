Presenter Muireann O’Connell Flaunts Budget‑Friendly Fashion from Marks and Spencer

Irish AM presenter Muireann O’Connell sports a navy Jersey Ribbed Midi Drop Waist Dress from Marks and Spencer, touting its charm and affordability after filming a tick‑tock style clip that’s trending online.

Muireann O’Connell, the popular presenter on Ireland AM, has once again captured her audience’s attention—this time with her impeccable style. The morning show host posted a brief video clip on her social media accounts, showcasing a stunning navy dress from the British retailer Marks and Spencer, perfectly paired with gold jewellery as she twirled to the upbeat tune of Olivia Rodrigo’s latest single, “The Cure.

” When her followers asked about the source of the dress, O’Connell promptly credited the brand in the caption, sparking a wave of comments praising her effortless fashion sense. Critics and fans alike lauded the piece as “fabulous” and “handmade‐looking,” remarking that the dress seems tailor‑made for the presenter. The ensemble, which is rapidly gaining attention beyond the Irish television audience, is identified as the freshly stocked Jersey Ribbed Midi Drop Waist Dress from Marks and Spencer.

The item is available in two striking colours—navy and scarlet red—and comes in a wide range of sizes, from six to twenty‑four, to accommodate a diverse clientele. Retailers have also rolled out three distinct lengths to match different body types: petite, regular and tall. According to the product description, the dress features a relaxed, drop‑waist silhouette, a ribbed jersey top that transitions into a breezy woven midi skirt, a sleeveless design, and a neat crew neck.

The design was praised for watching it look modern while remaining comfortable for everyday wear. Customer reviews for the garment are overwhelmingly positive, with many praising both quality and affordability. One customer, a size twelve, noted the dress “hits the sweet spot for summer, light, soft, and flattering. ” Another reviewer highlighted the dress’s versatility as “the perfect piece for a sunny day” while commending its classy, fresh appearance.

The piece’s appeal is rooted in its construction. Made from smooth jersey fabric, the top gives a subtly textured look, while the skirt’s weave runs loosely so as to leave the wearer unencumbered. Astonishingly, the price point sits at just €36, a fraction of what comparable drop‑waist pieces are typically priced at in the high‑end retail market.

Therefore, this dress delivers remarkable value for consumers, especially as branding from “M/S” has built a reputation for affordability blended with style. For many consumers, O’Connell’s public endorsement provides the confidence needed to try the dress. From a brand‑lens perspective, “Marks and Spencer” has for years balanced cost and quality, and the present example shows them “hitting new heights with clothing edits” in the past year.

Influencer endorsements continue to serve as a powerful tool to drive sales for fashion houses because well‑known personalities create a sense of desirability. In fact, the test of the dress’s utility is further highlighted by the fact that it’s been worn at a busy television set, confirming that it is durable, breathable and can glide with the thumps of a live studio.

In closing, the synergy between the presenter’s prominent public platform and this proven‑their‑value clothing piece underscores how modern marketing continues to prioritize designer influence. Muireann O’Connell’s choice of the navy Marks and Spencer Jersey Ribbed Midi Drop Waist Dress has cemented the piece in the cultural zeitgeist and amplified the brand’s message of accessibility and style. The export success has indeed begun to blend the best of Irish television and British fashion manufacturing.





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Muireann O'connell Marks And Spencer Jersey Ribbed Midi Drop Waist Dress Fashion Trend Affordable Style

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