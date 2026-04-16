President Connolly Convenes Council of State to Review Controversial Immigration Bill

President Catherine Connolly has summoned a meeting of the Council of State to assess the constitutional validity of the recently enacted International Protection Bill. This significant piece of legislation, aimed at reforming the State's immigration laws, faces scrutiny over its potential conflict with the Constitution.

President Catherine Connolly will convene a crucial meeting of her Council of State on Monday to deliberate on the constitutionality of the controversial International Protection Bill . This landmark legislation, which represents the most substantial overhaul of immigration law in the State's history, was recently passed by the Dáil.

In a significant move, President Connolly has invoked Article 26 of the Constitution, a provision that empowers the President to seek counsel from the Council of State on matters of constitutional significance before assenting to a Bill. The Council of State, a distinguished body comprising former office holders and appointed advisors, will convene at Áras an Uachtaráin to examine the Bill.

Following this consultation, the President retains the authority to refer the legislation, or specific parts thereof, to the Supreme Court for a definitive ruling on whether it is repugnant to the Constitution. The International Protection Bill garnered approval in the Dáil on Wednesday night by a margin of 86 votes to 62, after a final, truncated debate.

The Bill's passage comes amid preparations for a European migration and asylum pact, with a deadline of June 6th looming. This pact is expected to introduce a raft of restrictive measures aimed at controlling migration flows.

The Council of State's role is to provide the President with expert advice on matters designated by the Constitution. Its membership typically includes individuals who have previously held high public office, such as former Taoisigh, alongside other carefully selected appointees.

This is not the first time a President has sought the Council's input on immigration legislation. In 2015, President Michael D Higgins convened a meeting to consider referring the International Protection Bill of that year to the Supreme Court. At that time, concerns were reportedly raised regarding the imposition of a guillotine on the legislative process, which had curtailed the extent of debate on the Bill's provisions in both the Dáil and the Seanad.

More recently, in 2023, President Higgins referred the Judicial Appointments Commission Bill to the Supreme Court, marking the sole occasion during his tenure that he has submitted a piece of legislation for judicial review.

The convening of the Council of State in this instance underscores the gravity with which the constitutionality of the International Protection Bill is being considered, signaling a potentially pivotal moment in the State's approach to immigration and asylum.





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Catherine Connolly Council Of State International Protection Bill Immigration Legislation Constitutionality

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