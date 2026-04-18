President Connolly Defends UN, Warns of Democracy Under Threat at Barcelona Summit

President Catherine Connolly has strongly defended the United Nations and warned that democracy is under threat while attending a gathering of left-leaning leaders in Barcelona. The summit, focused on the defense of democracy, also saw the President discussing significant domestic asylum legislation that she has referred to the Council of State for constitutional review. Her overseas trip choice has reportedly caused unease within the Irish government.

President Catherine Connolly has forcefully advocated for the United Nations and issued a stark warning about the perilous state of democracy during her participation in a summit of left-leaning leaders in Barcelona. The conference, described by attendees as the inauguration of a global anti-Trump movement, saw President Connolly engaging with international counterparts on critical issues facing democratic governance worldwide. Her presence at this gathering, rather than a more traditional diplomatic engagement with the UK or Spain's capital, has reportedly caused unease within the Irish government. Officials and politicians have expressed private reservations about her choice of her inaugural overseas trip, noting her attendance at an event with primarily non-executive heads of state and heads of government, and the absence of key UK and US representatives, although the UK's Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy later attended.

President Connolly's engagement in Barcelona comes at a time when she is also considering significant domestic legislation, specifically an overhaul of Ireland's asylum application and processing system. She has invoked Article 26 of the Constitution, summoning the Council of State, a body of high-level advisors, to deliberate on the bill's constitutionality before she signs it into law. This legislative overhaul has faced considerable criticism from opposition parties and human rights organizations, indicating a complex domestic political landscape alongside her international pronouncements. When questioned about her concerns regarding the bill, President Connolly stated that summoning the Council of State inherently signifies that 'there are issues in relation to it.' She emphasized the importance of a democratic state listening to all voices, including those participating in recent disruptive fuel protests, though she deferred to politicians regarding the examination of the protesters' grievances.

During her address at the Barcelona event, which also featured leaders such as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, President Connolly articulated a robust defense of the United Nations. She observed a disturbing shift in international discourse, where the UN Charter's emphasis on human rights is being supplanted by rhetoric prioritizing might over right. She suggested that the UN's foundational principles have been eroded through the passive acceptance of violations by powerful nations, treating them as isolated incidents rather than dangerous precedents. This, she argued, is a shared responsibility stemming from a collective prioritization of stability and consensus over accountability and candor.

In her view, facing this global 'onslaught,' there is a moral imperative to unite in defense of the institutions established post-World War II to safeguard human rights unconditionally. President Connolly posited that achieving this requires both support for and reform of UN bodies, highlighting Ireland's unique position, with its neutrality and colonial history, to offer a valuable global perspective. The gathering, while primarily attended by progressive leaders, also included representation from Germany, Austria, and the EU Council President, signaling a broad coalition concerned with the future of democracy.





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