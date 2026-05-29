Press Ombudsman Partially Upholds Complaint Against The Irish Times

The Press Ombudsman has partially upheld a complaint from Mr Vitalie Botgros about an article published by The Irish Times in September 2025. The newspaper published two articles on consecutive days and complaints of breaches of the Code of Practice were made about both.

The Press Ombudsman has partially upheld a complaint from Mr Vitalie Botgros about an article published by The Irish Times in September 2025. The newspaper published two articles on consecutive days and complaints of breaches of the Code of Practice were made about both.

The first article examined the business partner's links with Russia and mentioned Mr Botgros as the largest shareholder in the US company founded by the presidential hopeful. The article stated that Mr Botgros had also formerly worked for an international consultancy and had worked for a now sanctioned Russian conglomerate before the invasion of Ukraine.

The second article accused Mr Botgros of having a history of improper conduct in a US civil case, but the complainant denied these allegations saying they were based on conjecture, tenuous connections and inaccurate statements. The Press Ombudsman partially upheld the complaint about the first article but not about the second. The complainant said that the articles had attacked his good name and reputation and had been damaging.

He said reasonable care had not been taken in fact checking and he had not been approached for comment or offered right of reply. The articles were published in the context of the presidential hopeful's bid to be nominated as a candidate in Ireland's Presidential election. The first article examined the business partner's links with Russia and the second article accused Mr Botgros of having a history of improper conduct in a US civil case.

The complainant said that the articles had presented his involvement with the Russian conglomerate in a misleading and damaging way. He said Principle 2 had been breached because the published material was an amalgamation of conjecture, tenuous connections and inaccurate statements presented so as to suggest that his client was guilty of inappropriate conduct, had a checkered business history and associations with the airline controversy and sanctioned companies.

He said Principle 4 had been breached because the article attacked his good name and reputation and had been damaging. The Press Ombudsman has partially upheld the complaint about the first article but not about the second





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Press Ombudsman The Irish Times Vitalie Botgros Code Of Practice Principle 1 Principle 2 Principle 4

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