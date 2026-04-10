Prestige by Fleetwood Home Revival Challenge Returns with Bigger, Bolder Transformations at the PTSB Ideal Home Show

The Prestige by Fleetwood Home Revival Challenge returns to the PTSB Ideal Home Show from April 24th-26th, encouraging DIY enthusiasts and upcyclers to showcase their creativity with furniture makeovers and full room transformations. Prizes include a €500 voucher and a stay at a Leonardo Hotel. A separate giveaway offers a €1,000 voucher.

The Prestige by Fleetwood Home Revival Challenge returns to the PTSB Ideal Home Show from April 24th to 26th, promising an even grander showcase of creativity and upcycling prowess. This year's challenge encourages DIY enthusiasts and design aficionados to think bigger, envisioning comprehensive room makeover s alongside the more traditional furniture transformations.

Participants are invited to unleash their artistic flair, employing vibrant colors and innovative techniques to breathe new life into mundane spaces and bring their creative visions to reality. The core objective remains the same: to elevate the ordinary into the extraordinary, offering a platform to demonstrate the transformative power of paint and design. This year's competition embraces a broader scope, promoting the concept of complete room revitalizations to highlight the potential for radical home improvements and the versatility of the Prestige by Fleetwood product range.\To participate in the challenge, aspiring designers need to submit their compelling before-and-after photographs, showcasing their transformative projects. Detailed information on the specific Prestige by Fleetwood paints and finishes utilized in each project must also be included, ensuring transparency and providing insights into the creative processes. All entries should be submitted via IdealHome.ie, making it easy for participants to showcase their work and for the judges to evaluate the various projects. A panel of esteemed judges, comprising Aileen Hogan, Fionnuala Moran, and the experienced Prestige by Fleetwood team, will evaluate all submissions. Their assessments will be based on the creativity displayed, the technical execution, and the overall aesthetic impact of the completed projects. The judging process is designed to find the most remarkable transformations that stand out from the competition. Winners will be announced following the Ideal Home Show, providing an opportunity for the contestants to gain recognition. The winning entry will be invited to the PTSB Ideal Home Show to claim their prize, including a €500 Prestige by Fleetwood voucher and a two-night stay at a Leonardo Hotel of their choosing. This prize package is designed to provide winners with the resources and incentive to continue their design aspirations. Additionally, a runner-up will receive a paint hamper, ensuring that other exceptional entries are also recognized and rewarded.\Adding to the excitement, the Leonardo Hotel Dublin Parnell Street recently underwent an exquisite refurbishment, offering stylish new accommodations in the heart of the city. The revamped hotel boasts contemporary rooms designed with comfort in mind, including signature DREAM beds, rejuvenating rainfall showers, and a vibrant bar and restaurant. The stylish surroundings make the hotel the perfect retreat for a city getaway, enhancing the overall experience for the prize winners. To further celebrate the Home Revival Challenge and to show appreciation to its audience, a special giveaway is being held, offering one lucky reader a €1,000 Prestige by Fleetwood voucher. To participate in the giveaway, readers are encouraged to fill out a provided form. This provides an opportunity for potential entrants to test their luck and share their contact information. Terms and conditions apply, and these details can be found on the entry form. Interested participants are encouraged to visit IdealHome.ie for additional information, entry guidelines, and details about the PTSB Ideal Home Show. If the form cannot be seen, participants can click the provided link to access the necessary information and begin their entry or register for the giveaway. This initiative promotes engagement, drives traffic to the website, and creates a sense of community around the show and the challenge





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DIY Upcycling Home Improvement Paint Interior Design Ideal Home Show Prestige By Fleetwood Leonardo Hotel Competition Room Makeover

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