Preston North End ended Cardiff City's unbeaten home league record with a 4-0 victory under new manager Graham Alexander, while QPR drew 1-1 with Norwich.

Preston North End secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Cardiff City on Tuesday at Cardiff City Stadium, effectively ending the host club's unbeaten home league record in the Championship. New manager Graham Alexander orchestrated a tactical masterclass that saw his side move off the bottom of the table, marking a significant turning point in their season.

Preston North End Goalscorers and Timeline

The Blues started with intensity, with Thierry Small opening the scoring in the 25th minute after converting a low cross from Stan Mills. Alfie Devine doubled the lead just eight minutes later in the 33rd, firing home after Andy Moran had stolen the ball from Ronan Kpakio.

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Moran added his own goal in the 62nd minute, capitalizing on a defensive error by Chris Willock to unleash a shot that deflected off Joel Bagan and went past goalkeeper Nathan Trott. Captain Andrew Hughes completed the rout in the 69th minute with a powerful header from a corner, sealing the comprehensive win for Alexander's men.

Tactical Discipline Nullifies Cardiff Attack

Cardiff City struggled to impose their usual free-flowing style of play as Preston North End completely neutralized their threats. Liam Lindsay made a crucial defensive intervention in the fourth minute to deny top scorer Jack Moylan an easy tap-in, ensuring the home side did not concede early.

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Despite Cardiff firing off a few shots before halftime, including a effort from Ollie Tanner, they failed to test the Preston defense. The Bluebirds endured what was described as the worst 45 minutes of football at home this season, plagued by errors and an inability to hold possession against a well-organized Preston backline.

QPR Hold Norwich City to 1-1 Draw

In other Championship action on Tuesday, Queens Park Rangers halted Norwich City's impressive five-match winning streak with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Carrow Road. Harvey Vale gave QPR the lead just before the break, but Philippe Clement's Norwich side responded immediately after the restart.

Vale scored in the 41st minute, latching on to a pass from Kealey Adamson to fire a powerful shot past goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw. Norwich equalized three minutes after the restart when Anthony Musaba punished a poor clearance by QPR goalkeeper Pierce Charles, playing a quick one-two with Mathias Kvistgaarden to find the net.

Post-Match Context and Upcoming Fixtures

The victory for Preston North End moves them seven points from their last three games, following a win over Southampton and a draw at West Ham. This result marks their first away win of the season and provides a significant boost to Graham Alexander's tenure as manager.

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Cardiff City now faces one of their biggest games of the season on Sunday against arch-rivals Swansea, looking to bounce back from this heavy defeat. Meanwhile, Norwich City ended their run of consecutive wins but secured their first draw of the season, leaving them to reflect on a match where they were well-contained by a determined Queens Park Rangers side.