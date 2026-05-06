Prime Commercial Opportunities Available at Tallaght Cross West Development

A range of commercial units at Tallaght Cross West, suitable for retail, leisure, and medical businesses, are now available for lease. The development offers flexible spaces ranging from 210sq m to 3,000sq m, with existing tenants including Aldi and medical facilities. Strategically located near the Luas Red Line and Tallaght University Hospital, the site provides excellent connectivity and accessibility.

Retail ers, restaurateurs, and other customer-facing businesses seeking prime suburban locations may find attractive opportunities in the commercial units available at Tallaght Cross West . The development offers a diverse range of properties, with sizes varying from 210sq m (2,260sq ft) to 3,000sq m (32,292sq ft), suitable for various business needs.

According to BDM Property, the letting agent, these units can accommodate different types of enterprises, from retail to leisure and medical services. Current tenants at the site include Aldi, Flyefit, and medical facilities like Reeves Day Surgery Centre, highlighting the versatility of the space. The commercial units are part of the larger mixed-use Tallaght Cross West development, which Ires Reit acquired for €83 million in 2016.

The company now owns 460 of the scheme’s 507 apartments, along with approximately 180,000sq ft of commercial space and the development’s basement car park. Strategically located next to the Luas Red Line stop at the Square shopping centre and adjacent to Tallaght University Hospital, the site offers excellent connectivity and accessibility. Declan Bagnall of BDM Property emphasized the flexibility of the units, stating that they cater to mid to large-format businesses, allowing occupiers to tailor spaces to their specific requirements.

With a strong mix of retail, leisure, and medical tenants already established, the development presents an excellent opportunity for a wide variety of businesses to establish themselves in a key suburban hub. The site’s proximity to major transportation links and healthcare facilities further enhances its appeal as a prime commercial destination





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Commercial Property Retail Leisure Medical Services Tallaght Cross West

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bosco Presenter Gráinne Uí Mhaitiú Passes Away at 72Former presenter of the popular Irish children's TV show Bosco, Gráinne Uí Mhaitiú, has died at the age of 72 after a period of illness in Tallaght University Hospital. She is remembered fondly by fans and colleagues for her work on Bosco and SBB Ina Shuí.

Read more »

Shamrock Rovers Dominate Drogheda United in Premier Division VictoryShamrock Rovers defeated Drogheda United 4-1 at Tallaght Stadium, extending their lead in the Premier Division. A dominant first-half performance, featuring goals from John McGovern and Matt Healy, set the tone for the victory.

Read more »

'People in the west of Ireland feel like second class citizens and here's why''For all the talk of looking after rural Ireland the simple truth is it ain't happening'

Read more »

Voter registration for Dublin Central and Galway West byelections to close at midnightTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Romania’s Pro-European Government Falls in No-Confidence VoteRomania’s Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan’s government has been toppled by a no-confidence vote, raising concerns about economic stability, EU funds, and the country’s commitment to Europe.

Read more »

Ireland Sees Rise in Tobacco Smuggling Due to Price DiscrepanciesA significant price difference in tobacco between Ireland and mainland Europe, particularly Spain, is driving increased cross-border purchases and a growing illicit cigarette market, resulting in substantial revenue losses for the Irish exchequer. Research indicates over a quarter of the Irish tobacco market is now illegal.

Read more »