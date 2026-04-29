Prime Dublin Retail Property on Henry Street Offers Strong Investment Potential

A four-storey retail property on Henry Street, Dublin, is up for sale at a guide price of €4 million, offering a net initial yield of 9.6%. The property is fully leased to Three Ireland, the country’s largest telecommunications provider, under a 25-year lease with an annual rent of €425,000. The location, lease terms, and recent tenant refurbishments make it an attractive investment opportunity.

Henry Street in Dublin may be an attractive opportunity for investors following the sale of number 35, a prime retail property. The building, offered by agents at a guide price of €4 million, presents a compelling investment proposition with a projected net initial yield of 9.6% after accounting for standard purchaser costs of 9.96%.

The property is a four-storey over-basement structure with a net internal area of 248 square meters (2,671 square feet). It is fully leased to Three Ireland, the country’s largest telecommunications provider, which has occupied the premises since November 2006 under a 25-year lease. The lease operates on a full repairing and insuring (FRI) basis, with an annual rent of €425,000 and rent reviews every five years.

Three Ireland, owned by CK Hutchinson Holdings, recently completed a substantial refurbishment of the shop, reinforcing its commitment to the location. The company serves over 1.7 million customers nationwide and employs approximately 1,200 people across 34 directly managed retail stores. Henry Street is one of Dublin’s foremost retail areas, featuring a mix of national and international retailers. The street is home to iconic landmarks such as Arnotts department store, the Jervis Shopping Centre, and the Ilac Centre.

The area’s appeal is set to grow further with upcoming developments. Sam de Búrca of TWM, representing Aviva in the sale, highlighted the investment’s strengths, stating, 'This is an opportunity to acquire a well-located retail investment with long-term income from a nationally important tenant. The strength of the location, the long lease in place, and recent investment by the tenant should appeal to investors looking for dependable income from a central Dublin retail property.

' Meanwhile, Kennedy Wilson is seeking €18 million for a residential investment in Dublin’s docklands, while an autism charity faces review following allegations of moving €1.5 million out of the State. Additionally, a landmark Cork city furniture store and site are up for development at a €6 million guide price.

In other news, the music of Makaya McCraven explores editing as composition and the studio as an instrument, while a weekly personal finance digest offers insights to help readers save money and make smart spending decisions





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