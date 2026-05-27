Prime Light Industrial Warehouse in Ballycoolin Listed for €895,000

A 505 sq m light industrial warehouse at Rosemount Business Park, Ballycoolin, is on the market for €895,000 exclusive. The unit features 7m clear height, a 27m deep loading yard, five parking spaces, and high-quality office facilities. Agents say the extensive yard and parking make it a compelling investment.

A prime light industrial warehouse has been brought to market at Rosemount Business Park in Ballycoolin , Dublin, with a guide price of €895,000 exclusive. The property, extending to 505 square metres, offers a rare combination of generous internal height, substantial loading yard, and ample car parking, making it a standout opportunity for investors and owner-occupiers alike.

The unit is of steel-frame construction with internal perimeter block walls to part height and profile cladding to full height, ensuring durability and a modern industrial aesthetic. The twin-skin metal deck roof incorporates 10 percent translucent roof lights in the industrial areas, providing excellent natural illumination, while the clear internal height of 7 metres allows for efficient racking and storage.

Loading access is provided via one level-access door at the rear, which leads into a large loading yard with a depth of 27 metres (88.6 feet). This generous yard area is ideal for HGV turning and manoeuvring, a feature increasingly scarce in modern industrial estates. To the front of the building, five designated car-parking spaces are provided, ensuring convenience for employees and visitors.

The property also includes two-storey office and staff facilities, finished to a high standard with carpet floor coverings, a mix of suspended and solid ceilings, light fittings, power and data points, and electric heating. These amenities create a comfortable working environment suitable for administrative functions. The location at Rosemount Business Park is a key advantage. Situated in Ballycoolin, the site enjoys excellent connectivity via the M50 motorway, Dublin Airport, and the M1 and M2 corridors.

The area has long been established as a hub for light industrial and distribution activities, with nearby occupiers benefiting from proximity to Dublin's commercial core and major transport links. Agent Hugh Herity of Harvey commented: This is a high-quality industrial unit in an established and highly accessible commercial location. Its unusual for a unit of this size to have such an extensive yard and car-parking provision. This makes it a compelling proposition for investors and owner-occupiers alike.

The asking price reflects the quality and versatility of the asset. With a guide price of €895,000 exclusive, the property represents a potential yield of around 7 to 8 percent based on current market rents for similar units in the area.

Given the limited supply of modern industrial space with large yards and ample parking, this unit is expected to attract strong interest from a variety of buyers, including business owners seeking secure premises, property investors looking for steady income, and developers seeking value-add opportunities. In the broader context of the Dublin industrial market, vacancy rates remain low, particularly for well-located units with good access and facilities.

Demand from logistics, e-commerce, and light manufacturing sectors continues to outpace supply, driving rental growth and capital appreciation. This warehouse at Rosemount Business Park is well-positioned to benefit from these trends. For prospective purchasers, the property offers flexibility. The layout can accommodate a range of uses, from storage and distribution to light assembly and showroom, while the office component allows for on-site management.

The yard and parking facilities enhance functionality, enabling efficient goods handling and staff access. Overall, this is a rare opportunity to acquire a versatile industrial asset in one of Dublins most sought-after business parks. Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the space and location. The property is available immediately with vacant possession upon completion





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Warehouse Industrial Property Ballycoolin Investment For Sale

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