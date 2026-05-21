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Prime Video Announces Cast for 'Boys of Tommen' Adaptation

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Prime Video Announces Cast for 'Boys of Tommen' Adaptation
Prime VideoBoys Of TommenChloe Walsh
📆21/05/2026 11:58:00
📰VIP Magazine
16 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 27% · Publisher: 51%

Prime Video has revealed the newest addition to the cast for 'Boys of Tommen' the adaptation of bestselling series author Chloe Walsh's 'BookTok sensation' and #1 New York Times bestseller

Prime Video confirms the cast for its highly anticipated small screen adaptation of Chloe Walsh 's bestselling series 'Boys of Tommen'. The series, which follows a forbidden love story between two teenagers from opposing worlds, will be based on the first two novels in Walsh's series, Binding 13 and Keeping 13.

Director Brendan Canty says he is excited to bring the world to the screen with the new cast, who was found through a thorough search across the UK and Ireland. The new series is the highly anticipated adaptation of the BookTok sensation and #1 New York Times bestselling series by Irish author Chloe Walsh

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