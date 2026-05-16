Princess Hours: A Royal Romantic Drama of Duty, Love, and Family Struggles

The story of Shin Chaegyeong, an ordinary high school student thrust into royal life, as she navigates an arranged marriage, complex palace politics, and unexpected alliances while striving to fulfill her duty and find her place in the modern monarchy.

Princess Hours , a beloved romantic drama series, follows the story of Shin Chaegyeong, a spirited and resourceful high school student whose life takes an unexpected turn.

Born into modest circumstances, Chaegyeong suddenly finds herself at the center of a royal whirlwind when she learns of her grandfather’s last wish: she must marry the enigmatic and aloof Crown Prince Lee Shin, her classmate. Despite her initial resistance, driven by a sense of duty and the urgent need to alleviate her family's financial struggles, Chaegyeong reluctantly accepts the arranged marriage.

However, royal life proves to be far more challenging than she anticipated, as she grapples with the rigid etiquette of palace life, her prickly husband’s indifference, and the weight of her new responsibilities. Amidst the chaos of her new role, Chaegyeong finds an unlikely ally in Prince Lee Yool, the Crown Prince’s sentimental and charismatic cousin, who also happens to be the second-in-line to the throne.

Yool, known for his kindness and understanding, offers Chaegyeong much-needed support and guidance as she navigates the complexities of her royal duties. Chaegyeong finds herself drawn to Yool’s warmth and stability, but her feelings are tinged with guilt and uncertainty as she continues to doubt her cold and distant husband. The growing tension between the two princes, along with Chaegyeong’s own internal conflict, threatens to upend the delicate balance of the royal household.

Sensing the strain in Chaegyeong’s marriage, the royal family devises a plan to bridge the gap between the young couple. Under the guise of traditions and cultural norms, senior members of the palace arrange for Chaegyeong and Lee Shin to spend a night together, hoping to foster a deeper connection between them.

The story takes a dramatic turn as Chaegyeong is forced to confront her own emotions, the true nature of the Crimson Palace’s dynamics, and the power struggles that lurk beneath the surface. Princess Hours masterfully blends romance, intrigue, and heartfelt drama, exploring the challenges of love, duty, and self-discovery against the backdrop of a modern monarchy





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Princess Hours Romantic Drama Royal Family Arranged Marriage High School Student

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