Private Investigator Reveals Common Infidelity Red Flag

A private investigator shares a key infidelity red flag that many people miss when confronting a cheating spouse. The expert claims that any response other than a 'no' is a sign of potential infidelity.

A private investigator who claims to have caught hundreds of cheaters throughout her career has shared a key infidelity red flag that many people miss when confronting a cheating spouse.

The woman, who goes by Venus Investigations on social media, reckons she's nabbed hundreds of unfaithful partners during her career. According to the expert, there's one glaring indicator that frequently slips past people, whether through ignorance or sheer denial. She said: 'There's one cheating sign that seems to go unnoticed a lot.

If you confront someone and ask if they're cheating and you get anything except a 'no' - I'm talking about anything evasive - then they're very likely cheating on you.

' I'm talking about responses such as 'Do you really think I would cheat? ' or 'I can't believe you'd accuse me of that. Just because I came home late from work, you think I'm cheating?

' Anything other than a 'no' means you've got something to be worried about. Commenting on her post, one user said: 'My ex-husband accused me of cheating. I was so confused that my response was, 'With who? When?

' 'I'd go to work and clean our house. Was this cheating mysteriously happening in the laundry room without me knowing about it?

' Meanwhile, another user added: 'My husband would say, 'When would I have time to do that? ' He cheated for 10 years. Mental health organisation BetterHelp has weighed in on the matter, outlining the key differences between relationship anxiety and genuine intuition.

A statement from the organisation reads: 'It may not be unusual to feel afraid that your partner may be cheating on you under certain circumstances, but if you are constantly afraid of being betrayed, there may be underlying factors and past trust wounds at play. You may have been lied to in the past, been cheated on in this or another relationship, or grown up in a household with cheating behaviour.

' Self-reflection and, in some cases, therapy can help you learn to determine the difference between intuition and fear. For those unsure whether their partner is being unfaithful and feeling apprehensive about raising the issue, BetterHelp strongly encourages seeking guidance from a licensed therapist





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