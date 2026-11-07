Probate Reveals High-Value Estates of Irish Figures

New probate records disclose significant estates for Johnny Connaughton, Anne Le Marquand Hartigan, Darragh Hall, and Judith Nugent, totaling over €138 million in assets.

Legal documents published by the Probate Office in Dublin have unveiled the substantial financial legacies of four prominent Irish individuals, revealing combined estate values exceeding €138 million. These probate filings provide a rare and detailed glimpse into the personal and professional wealth accumulated by figures who made significant contributions to agriculture, literature, aviation, and healthcare.

Johnny Connaughton Agricultural And Racing Legacy

Johnny Connaughton, a Co Westmeath hotelier and award-winning horse and cattle breeder, left an estate valued at more than €104 million when he died in January this year at the age of 93. Connaughton was the owner of the Bloomfield House Hotel located near Mullingar and is recognized as the founder breeder and past president of the Irish Simmental Cattle Society. He built a reputation for creating a lucrative business exporting the Simmental breed to the United States. His involvement in the equine industry was equally distinguished, with bloodstock credits that included top-tier racehorses such as Bay City Roller and Dan Excel. Shortly before his death, he received the national Irish Thoroughbred Breeders' Association small breeder of the year award. His primary residence was listed as Barrettstown House in Dysart, Co Westmeath, though he also maintained an address in Killiney, Co Dublin.

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Writer Anne Le Marquand Hartigan Literary Contributions

Poet and playwright Anne Le Marquand Hartigan left an estate valued at €11.3 million upon her passing in December 2022. Her literary career was marked by the publication of seven noted collections of poetry, including Long Tongue in 1982 and Return Single in 1986. She also produced the award-winning long poem Now is A Moveable Feast in 1991, which was subsequently broadcast on RTÉ. Her theatrical works achieved international acclaim, with her play Beds premiering at the Damer Theatre during the Dublin Theatre Festival in 1982. In 1995, she won the Mobil Prize for Playwriting for The Secret Game, while another significant work, La Corbière from 1989, explored the story of prostitutes drowned by occupying forces off Jersey and was later adapted into an opera. Beyond writing, she was an accomplished painter and batik artist whose work was exhibited widely across Ireland and England. She bequeathed the manuscripts of her literary works to the National Library and made financial provisions for her children and extended family members.

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Aviation Entrepreneur Darragh Hall Business Growth

Aviation entrepreneur Darragh Hall, who co-founded the global commercial aircraft painting business MAAS Aviation, left an estate valued at more than €17 million. Hall, who resided in Sutton, Dublin, and Quarteira, Portugal, successfully grew MAAS Aviation into the primary aircraft painter for aeroplane-maker Airbus. The company operated at Airbus production assembly lines in both Germany and the United States. According to the Probate Office, Hall died in May 2023 without having made a will, leading to the administration of his estate through standard legal channels for intestacy.

Hearing Specialist Judith Nugent Expert Testimony

Judith Nugent, known for her role as an expert witness in the army deafness claims of the 1990s, left an estate valued at €6.6 million after her death in November 2024. She provided clinical audiology assessments and expert court testimonies that were foundational in helping the Irish legal system navigate nearly 17,000 claims filed by soldiers and former soldiers alleging negligence by the army in failing to protect their hearing. Nugent founded Diagnostic Audiology Services in 1985, which is now known as Diagnostic Hearing Services. She served as the chief audiologist at the Royal Victoria Eye and Ear Hospital in Dublin for over 32 years. The sums referenced in these probate documents typically include all assets owned by the deceased, covering homes, land, and various investments.