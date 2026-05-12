Product Recall: Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) Issues Alert for Four Chicken Items

The FSAI shares an alert on their website, advising consumers not to consume the ranged chicken products due to potential salmonella contamination. The impaled products are North Brand Sage & Onion Cook in Bag Whole Chicken, butchers Selection Sage & Onion Cook in Bag Whole Chicken, and Tesco Roast in Bag Sage & Onion Stuffed Whole Irish Chicken. Retailers have been urged to remove the recalled products and display recall notices at sale points.

he Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) have issued a product recall for four popular chicken items. The FSAI shared an alert on their website outlining the details of the recall.

They are urging customers not to consume the chicken, for fears it may be contaminated with salmonella. The products in question are the Western Brand Sage & Onion Cook in Bag Whole Chicken, which is sold in Tesco and Aldi. In a statement, the FSAI wrote: Western Brand is recalling the below batches of its Sage & Onion Cook in Bag Whole Chicken due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale. Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches. Butchers Selection Sage & Onion Cook in Bag Whole Chicken has been recalled from Aldi and has the use by date of the 13th of May 2026, with the batch code 26124-640.

Tesco has recalled the Tesco Roast in Bag Sage & Onion Stuffed Whole Irish Chicken, with use by dates of the the 13th and 14th May 2026, with batch codes 26124-640 and 26125-206. It comes as earlier this month, dozens of fridge freezers sold in Ireland have been urgently recalled with homes being warned to stop using them immediately due to a potential fire risk.

The recall, issued on Thursday, affects certain GoodHome Integrated Fridge Freezers sold by BandQ Ireland between February 2022 and April 2026





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Food Safety Authority Of Ireland Product Recall Chicken Items Salmonella Usag By Dates Batch Codes

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