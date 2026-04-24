Prominent Irish Horse Racing Figure John Fleming Dies After Being Struck by Bus

John Fleming, a leading figure in the Irish horse racing industry and general manager of the Association of Irish Racehorse Owners, has died after being hit by a bus near Dublin Airport. Tributes are pouring in from across the industry, recognizing his significant contributions and passionate advocacy for Irish racing.

John Fleming , a prominent figure in the Irish horse racing industry, tragically died after being struck by a bus on Corballis Road near Dublin Airport .

He had recently returned from the horse breeze-up sales in Doncaster, England, where young horses are evaluated for potential purchase. Fleming was a highly respected professional, known for his dedication to the sport and his significant contributions to Irish racing and breeding. He was the general manager of the Association of Irish Racehorse Owners and had served as the publisher of the Irish Racing Yearbook for over two decades.

The incident occurred while Fleming was walking on the main road leading to the airport, and emergency services were quickly on the scene, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the location. The news of Fleming’s passing has prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the horse racing community. Regina Byrne, general manager of the Association of Irish Racehorse Owners, highlighted Fleming’s profound impact, stating his loss would be felt widely.

She described him as a devoted owner, a valued member, and a passionate advocate for Irish racing, emphasizing his indelible contribution to the industry through both his professional work and his unwavering enthusiasm. Suzanne Eade, chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland, echoed these sentiments, praising Fleming as a talented and hugely respected man with a genuine passion for the sport.

His funeral mass is scheduled to take place at St Patrick’s Church in Kilkenny on Monday, as detailed in his death notice on RIP.ie. The notice fondly remembers Fleming’s smiling face, generous heart, and the love he shared with his wife, Marian, as well as his charm, compassionate nature, and free spirit. Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) also expressed their deep sadness regarding the tragic loss of a passenger.

Beyond his professional achievements, Fleming was remembered as a warm and engaging individual who touched the lives of many. His dedication extended beyond the business side of racing; he actively participated and enjoyed success at all levels of the sport, both on and off the track. The circumstances surrounding the accident are currently under investigation. This tragic event has cast a shadow over the Irish horse racing community, leaving a void that will be difficult to fill.

The loss is not only felt by his family and friends but also by the countless individuals who benefited from his expertise, passion, and unwavering support for Irish racing. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of road safety.

The wider news landscape included updates on other significant events, such as Enoch Burke’s appeal against dismissal, a GAA player’s guilty plea for theft from the HSE, a property dispute involving former broadcaster Twink, and a review of a railway IT system facing cost overruns, but the passing of John Fleming resonated deeply within the Irish sporting world





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