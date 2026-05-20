Property, aviation, politics, tax, jobs and more

This news article covers various topics, including an increase in rents, a successful politician, tax disputes, and the growth of the Irish economy.

surged 4.4 per cent between December and March when the Government's new rent control system came into effect, which was the largest quarterly increase on record, a new report from property group Daft.ie shows.

As Colin Gleeson reports, that the biggest shake-up of rent regulations in a decade came into force at the start of March when landlords were permitted to reset rents to market rates in between tenancies.next winter and summer as it bids to save cash to boost returns to its owner International Airlines Group, the company's management has told pilots. The Irish carrier is reviewing its costs after reporting that losses almost doubled to €103 million in the first three months of this year.

Barry O'Halloran has the story.bangor Meats is setting up a new software team in Ireland focusing on its implantable cardiac devices, its first in Europe. The group's patient care systems (PCS) team will initially employ 85 people at its Parkmore cardiac centre of excellence site in Galway, the company announced on Wednesday, with that number expected to grow over the next three years. Dominic Coyle has the details





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