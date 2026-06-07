Property Spotlight and National News Roundup

This news roundup features a modern Drumcondra home for sale, updates from influencer Chloe Koyce, support for footballer Troy Parrott, a celebrity birth, government fuel allowance details, product reviews, football legends, TV schedule changes, Revolut data disclosure, Elton John's health update, Ireland's World Cup qualifier, and a Volkswagen EV recall.

The property is described on Daft.ie as a stylishly upgraded and thoughtfully extended home that offers a wonderful balance of contemporary design and practical family living.

The interior is clean and sleek, with traces of pink and bright colours throughout the entire house. The home underwent an expansive upgrade in 2020, with both an extension to the house and an attic conversion. This transformation has created bright, spacious accommodation finished to an impressive standard throughout, making it a standout example of modern residential design in Drumcondra. Beyond the featured property, several other notable stories have emerged.

Influencer Chloe Koyce has given a life update after reaching a year since she became a victim of a stalking incident following a night out in Dublin. Her experience highlights ongoing concerns about personal safety and the psychological impact of stalking, a serious issue that has gained increased attention in recent years.

In sports news, Troy Parrott's family, including his girlfriend, have shared words of support ahead of the Ireland vs Czechia match, offering personal stories and expressing anxious nerves for the star player. Their comments underscore the emotional weight that international football fixtures can place on athletes and their loved ones.

Meanwhile, former Fair City star Aoibhin Garvey and her husband John Burke welcomed their fourth daughter over the weekend, with Aoibhin publicly thanking the maternity team who looked after her. Other developments include a government announcement confirming the new end date for the Fuel Allowance as part of an extended fuel package, aimed at assisting households with rising energy costs.

In the realm of consumer products, the Pure Cotton Gingham Bedding Set from Marks and Spencer has garnered positive feedback for being both pretty and very comfortable, available in four colour options. Football legend Jason McAteer, who played for Ireland in the 2002 World Cup, remains involved in the sport and has reportedly buried the hatchet with Roy Keane after a years-long feud. McAteer's career included stints at Manchester City, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Stoke City.

Fans of the RTÉ soap opera 'Fair City' will have to wait until Sunday evening for the next episode, as the usual Friday broadcast is off due to schedule changes. In financial news, Revolut Bank UAB must provide details of 304 subscribers and 10 resellers related to money sent to box resellers. Global music superstar Elton John has opened up about his family's history with hip and knee replacements, noting that his own hips are deteriorating.

The Irish national football team will face Czechia in Prague on Thursday night, hoping to advance toward World Cup qualification. Finally, Volkswagen has issued a recall of nearly 100,000 electric vehicles across Europe due to fire risk associated with modules in the high-voltage battery





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Property Real Estate Drumcondra Home Interior Chloe Koyce Stalking Troy Parrott Ireland Football Fair City Aoibhin Garvey Fuel Allowance Marks And Spencer Bedding Jason Mcateer Roy Keane Revolut Elton John Volkswagen Electric Vehicle Recall World Cup

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