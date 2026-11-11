A man was arrested during protests outside the Institute of International and European Affairs when the Albanian prime minister was scheduled to speak. The incident stemmed from ticket cancellations and demands for government accountability in Albania.

On 21 May 2024 a man in his fifties was arrested after a protest outside the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin, where Albania n Prime Minister Edi Rama was slated to speak about Albania's European accession ambitions.

Ticket Cancellations Sparked the Protest

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Attendees of the protest, largely Albanian expatriates in Ireland, had initially secured tickets through a public section of the Institute's website. They intended to attend Rama's address and pose questions. However, the Institute later cancelled the tickets, citing a members‑only policy. Protesters were informed that the event was not open to non‑members and no membership could be processed in the hours before the talk.

Protesters Demand Accountability and EU Support

The demonstrators complained that the cancellation had prevented them from raising concerns with their government. Enida Friel, a protester whose ticket was voided, said the group wanted the European Union to address corruption in Albania and to ensure the Tirana government listens to citizens. She emphasized that the protest was not intended to disrupt the event, but to ask questions of the prime minister.

In‑Person Disruption and Garda Response

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When Rama arrived on North Great George's Street, he was heckled and received an egg. Gardaí were on scene at 12.30 p.m. and responded to a public order incident. The arrested man was subsequently released without charge, according to the Garda press release.

Institute's Clarification and Online Alternative

A spokesman for the Institute explained that its events are member‑only unless explicitly advertised as open to the public. He declined to share the attendee list with Albanian officials and offered the cancelled ticket holders the chance to join the session online, where moderators admitted questions via chat for both in‑person and virtual participants.

Implications for Albania's EU Journey

The incident underscores Albanian expatriates' frustration over perceived lack of transparency from the Tirana government. While the protest did not lead to immediate policy shifts, it highlights continuing demands for greater accountability as Albania seeks full European Union membership. The Iraqi dialogue between the Institute and the community remains tentative, with future events likely to be scrutinised for inclusivity and accessibility.}}