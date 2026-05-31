Protesters demand justice after Congolese man's death in Dublin

A peaceful protest was held in Dublin city centre on Saturday to continue the campaign for 'answers, accountability and justice' after a Congolese man died after being restrained on Henry Street, Dublin, following alleged shoplifting.

A Congolese man died after being restrained on Henry Street , Dublin , following alleged shoplifting. More than 100 people attended a protest in Dublin city centre on Saturday to continue the campaign for 'answers, accountability and justice' after the incident.

The man, Sakila, was held on the ground by a group of security guards before being handcuffed by gardaí. He was pronounced dead at the city's Mater hospital after being taken there for CPR. A campaign group called Justice for Yves organised the peaceful protest to show their collective horror at the loss of Yves's life and to reaffirm their solidarity with the family and the broader Congolese and African communities in Ireland.

The death has also been referred to Fiosrú, the Office of the Police Ombudsman, for investigation. Floral tributes left over the past two weeks remained at the foot of a lamp-post near the area of paving where Sakila had been held





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Dublin Henry Street Police Protest Justice Accountability Yves Sakila Campaign Group Justice For Yves Yves Sakila's Death Floral Tributes Police Investigation

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