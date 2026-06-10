Protests and Violence in Belfast: Taoiseach Condemns Knife Attack and Racism

The text describes the events of the night in Belfast, including protests, violence, and threats against politicians. It also mentions the stabbing attack and the appearance of the suspect in court.

Vehicles set on fire by protesters on Lendrick Street in Belfast , as disorder flared in response to Monday night's stabbing attack in the city. The level of racism seen in Belfast last night and the unrest that led to people fleeing their homes must be called out by public representatives, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Chaos ensued in Northern Ireland’s capital as masked men burned cars and houses, with politicians receiving death threats. The night of violence came after a man was brutally stabbed in north Belfast on Monday night. Hadi Alodid, 30, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie, making threats to kill an NHS radiographer and possession of a knife.

Speaking during Leaders Questions in the Dáil, the Taoiseach condemned the ‘savage’ knife attack, and the ‘racist harm’ that followed. He also called out social media platforms for allowing this hatred to spread, as the Liberal Democrats have called on the UK Government to ‘crack down’ on these sites. Mr Martin added: ‘What happened last evening was unacceptable. What happened the previous evening was savage and has created huge anxiety, and fears and anger that must be acknowledged.

‘But all of us in political life must call out the level of racism seen. We have to face down racism. We also have to make sure that our Gardai here and the PSNI in the North are adequately resourced and supported without any equivocation in all communities to pursue these people.

‘These people who seem to think that they can create an alternative framework to get their way and they must be resisted by all of us. ’ The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Sinn Féin’s Róis-Máire Donnelly, said the PSNI arrived at her home last night as threats had been made against her. She said: ‘We must stand with these people now in their time of need.

Those people who took part in violent racist attacks and destruction last night should be ashamed.

‘Burning family homes, burning businesses, burning buses and cars, destroying all round them. Young children being evacuated from their home carrying their teddy bears.

‘It is disgraceful and disgusting. It is racism, it is intimidation and it is absolute thuggery. ’ The Taoiseach said these threats are ‘appalling’ and that they ‘must be roundly condemned’. He added: ‘Unfortunately, it’s become an increasing phenomenon in this era that there are increasing numbers of threats to public representatives across the board, and to threaten the lord mayor in the context of yesterday and the day before is appalling, and has to be condemned.

’ Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called out the ‘racist intimidation and violence’ as being orchestrated by ‘loyalist far-right thugs’. Asking the Taoiseach to give support to communities devastated by the unrest, Ms McDonald said many of those leading the violence ‘are the same people who will burn tricolours on top of bonfires on the twelfth of July’. She added: ‘The assault provoked genuine shock, disgust and anger across communities.

Taoiseach, last night groups of masked men burned families out of their homes. Targeted and attacked innocent people. Terrified and endangered small children. We witnessed racist, intimidation and violence orchestrated by Loyalist and far-right thugs.

People hellbent on whipping-up hatred for their own ends.

‘The good, decent people of Belfast have lived through division and hatred before. They wear the scars and the pain of those times.





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Belfast Protests Violence Knife Attack Threats Racism Lord Mayor Sinn Féin Liberal Democrats UK Government Gardai PSNI Masked Men Burning Family Homes Businesses Buses Cars Children Threats Racist Intimidation Violence Loyalist Far-Right Taoiseach Mary Lou Mcdonald

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