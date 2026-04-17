Protests Cripple Small Businesses: Turnover Plummets During Crucial Holiday Period

Nationwide protests causing significant traffic disruption have led to a 40 percent drop in turnover for a Co Wicklow boutique, highlighting the severe economic impact on small businesses, especially during key trading periods like the Easter holidays. Storeowner Rebecca Harrison describes how blockades and diversions deterred customers, exacerbated by rising fuel costs and an already challenging economic climate.

The recent nationwide protests, spanning seven days and involving hauliers and agricultural contractors, have caused significant disruption across Ireland, leading to substantial financial losses for businesses, particularly those reliant on customer travel. Storeowner Rebecca Harrison of Fishers of Newtownmountkennedy, a long-standing family-owned boutique and wellness centre, reported a devastating 40 percent reduction in turnover during what should have been a peak Easter holiday trading period.

The protests, which escalated from slow-moving convoys to road blockades and the disruption of fuel depots, significantly impacted national routes such as the N11, a primary artery near Harrison's business. She described how diversions and prolonged tailbacks deterred customers from making the journey, with many opting not to attempt the trip or turning back due to the excessive travel times.

Harrison noted that while the underlying economic climate was already challenging due to global uncertainties, the protest-induced disruptions exacerbated the situation, hitting small, destination-based businesses like hers particularly hard. “There were definitely people who didn’t bother trying in the first place and others who turned back,” she stated, highlighting the direct impact on customer footfall.

The protests, which saw Gardaí intervene to clear blockades at key locations including Dublin's O’Connell Street, Foynes Port, Whitegate oil refinery, and Rosslare Harbour, resulted in subsequent protests being largely confined to road blockages. While Harrison expressed sympathy for the protestors' cause, the practical consequences for her business were severe.

She observed that the meeting point for the initial convoy on the N11 was situated just south of her store, leading to an increased police presence and a remarkably quiet initial day of the protests. Subsequent days saw widespread diversions that made access difficult or impossible for customers. This decrease in traffic, especially from customers travelling from further afield, was a direct blow during a crucial trading period.

Harrison emphasized that the Easter holidays are typically a time when people are more inclined to shop and spend, making the loss of trade even more acutely felt. She also noted a small silver lining: a modest increase in local shoppers who were working from home and unable to travel to other destinations. However, this new customer segment often had different spending habits and budgets.

Furthermore, Harrison pointed to the escalating fuel prices as another significant challenge, squeezing already tight profit margins for smaller businesses that cannot leverage bulk purchasing discounts enjoyed by larger corporations. She voiced concerns about the increased risk of business closures in small towns like hers, warning that such closures would leave a void that multinational companies are unlikely to fill.

Harrison concluded by expressing her belief that the protests should have been resolved more swiftly, suggesting that the extended duration was unnecessary. Jenny Johnston, CEO of Azure Communications, a printing, packaging, and marketing firm in Damastown, Dublin, echoed the sentiment of disruption, though her primary concern was facilitating staff and deliveries. She reported that while some staff experienced delays, others were completely unable to reach the premises, which is crucial for employees operating machinery. This difficulty in getting essential personnel to work posed a significant operational challenge for her business.





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