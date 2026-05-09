provider withdrawing from Government's childcare scheme due to cost pressures

A provider has pulled out of the Government's Core Funding Scheme for childcare, resulting in fee increases of about 40 per cent for some families.

provider is withdrawing from the Government’s Core Funding Scheme, resulting in fee increases of about 40 per cent for some families. They are clearly facing pressures: rising wages, insurance, utilities, food and compliance costs.

The Government core funding scheme is not keeping up with these costs. The Government speaks about childcare as essential social infrastructure, yet an increasing number of creches are now opting out of the State’s affordability scheme because they believe it is financially unsustainable. Parents are left caught in the middle: between providers under real pressure and fee increases many families simply cannot absorb. A significant fee increase only makes returning to work more difficult and, in some cases, economically unviable.

The question now is this: what is the purpose of a State childcare affordability scheme if providers increasingly feel compelled to leave it? Parents need a system that can deliver both quality childcare and predictable affordability





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Childcare Provider Withdraws Government's Core Funding Scheme Fee Increases Cost Pressures Uncertainty

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