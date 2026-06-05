Provincial Final Preparations: Limerick and Galway Announce Teams for Crucial Clashes

Limerick make one change with Barry Nash starting, while Galway bring in Cathal Mannion and Aaron Niland for their respective provincial finals against Cork and Dublin.

Limerick and Galway have finalized their starting lineups for the upcoming provincial finals, with both sides making strategic adjustments in the wake of their previous performances.

The Munster final sees Limerick face off against Cork, while Galway will contest the Leinster final against Dublin at Croke Park. These matches are crucial as they determine who advances to the All-Ireland series, and the teams are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation. Limerick have made one change from their last outing, with Barry Nash of South Liberties stepping into the defense.

Nash was originally slated to start against Tipperary but was unable to take the field, leading to Mike Casey's inclusion. Now fully fit, Nash will slot into the full-back line, adding depth to a defensive unit already boasting Sean Finn, Dan Morrisey, and others. The midfield and forward lines remain largely unchanged, retaining the experienced pairing of Adam English and Darragh O'Donovan, and the potent attack led by Aaron Gillane and captain Cian Lynch.

This consistency reflects the management's confidence in their system, but Cork will pose a stiff challenge, having shown strong form in their semi-final against Clare. Galway, meanwhile, have introduced two alterations to their starting fifteen for the Leinster decider. Cathal Mannion and Aaron Niland come into the team, replacing Joshua Ryan and Evan Niland respectively. Mannion's return bolsters the half-forward line, while Niland adds fresh legs to the full-forward corps.

The defense remains steady with Darren Morrissey captaining the side, though the inclusion of Fintan Burke and Rory Burke on the bench provides additional cover. Dublin will be determined to reclaim provincial honors, but Galway's blend of youth and experience should make for a compelling contest. The full squads for both teams are listed below, with substitutes ready to make an impact if called upon.

As the championship heats up, these selection decisions could prove pivotal in determining the outcome of the provincial titles





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GAA Hurling Munster Final Leinster Final Team Selection

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