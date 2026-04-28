PSG Defeat Bayern Munich 5-4 in Champions League Thriller

Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich 5-4 in a high-scoring Champions League semi-final first leg, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele both scoring twice. The tie is finely balanced ahead of the return leg in Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain emerged victorious in a breathtaking Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich , securing a 5-4 win in a match that will be remembered as an instant classic.

The encounter at the Parc des Princes was a relentless back-and-forth affair, becoming the highest-scoring semi-final match in Champions League history. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele each netted twice for PSG, while Harry Kane, Dayot Upamecano, and Luis Diaz found the back of the net for Bayern. The game was a showcase of attacking prowess from both sides, with a flurry of goals that left fans on the edge of their seats.

The first half alone was a spectacle, setting the tone for the entire match. Bayern took the lead through a Harry Kane penalty in the 17th minute, but PSG responded swiftly. Kvaratskhelia equalized with a stunning individual effort, cutting inside from the left wing and firing a powerful shot into the far corner. Joao Neves then put the hosts ahead with a header from a Dembele corner.

However, Bayern refused to be subdued, with Michael Olise leveling the score at 2-2. Just before halftime, PSG regained the lead through another Dembele penalty, awarded after a VAR review for a handball by Alphonso Davies. This frenetic first half ended with PSG leading 3-2, hinting at the drama to come. The second half continued the goal-scoring frenzy.

Kvaratskhelia extended PSG's lead with his second goal of the night, followed quickly by Dembele's second, making it 5-2 and seemingly putting the game beyond Bayern's reach. However, Bayern demonstrated their resilience, with Upamecano heading in a free-kick to reduce the deficit. Diaz then completed the scoring, dribbling past Marquinhos and slotting the ball past the goalkeeper to make it 5-4. Despite a late attempt from Senny Mayulu, which struck the crossbar, Bayern couldn't find an equalizer.

The tie is now delicately poised for the return leg at the Allianz Arena, where Bayern will aim to overturn the narrow one-goal deficit. The match was a testament to the attacking talent on display, with both teams showcasing their ability to create and convert scoring opportunities. PSG, seeking to retain their Champions League title, will travel to Munich with a slight advantage, while Bayern will be confident of securing a victory on home soil.

The game was a thrilling encounter that lived up to the hype, promising an equally captivating second leg





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PSG Defeat Bayern Munich in Champions League ThrillerParis Saint-Germain defeated Bayern Munich 5-4 in a captivating first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie. The match was a high-scoring, attacking spectacle with both teams showcasing exceptional skill and relentless pressure. PSG take a narrow lead into the second leg.

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