Paris Saint-Germain secured a 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, with goals from Doue and Kvaratskhelia. The win puts PSG in a strong position for the return leg at Anfield.

Paris Saint-Germain secured a commanding 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash, putting themselves in a strong position heading into the return leg at Anfield. The goals came from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia , who capitalized on a dominant performance by the French side.

Doue's early shot, deflected by Ryan Gravenberch, looped over the goalkeeper to open the scoring, while Kvaratskhelia doubled the lead in the second half, rounding the keeper after a precise pass. PSG's control of the match was evident throughout, with their superior possession and attacking intent leaving Liverpool struggling to find a foothold. The reigning European champions had a penalty decision overturned, but it did not diminish their overall dominance on the night.\Liverpool, employing an unfamiliar three-centre-back formation under manager Arne Slot, found themselves overwhelmed by PSG's attacking prowess. Their performance marked a second significant defeat in quick succession, following a heavy loss in the FA Cup quarter-finals. The result extends Liverpool's difficult run, with only one win in their last six matches across all competitions. Liverpool now face a challenging task in the return leg, needing to overturn a two-goal deficit against a formidable PSG side. The Merseyside club will aim to repeat their last-16 performance, where they came back from a first-leg defeat. However, PSG has proven to be a tough opponent, having won the second leg of their last-16 tie against Liverpool last season and advanced on penalties, showing their strength in the competition, which eventually allowed them to win the Champions League for the first time.\Liverpool's tactics and team selection raised eyebrows, with Mohamed Salah left on the bench. Hugo Ekitike led the line for Liverpool, struggling to make an impact against his former club. Joe Gomez was deployed as a third central defender, as the English team set out to press high but spent the majority of the match chasing the ball. Mamardashvili was in goal. PSG's control of the match was solidified by their early goal, Doue's shot, and Kvaratskhelia's second. Despite Mamardashvili's saves, Liverpool failed to pose a significant threat. Liverpool's struggles were highlighted by their lack of attempts in the first half and only a few instances in the second. PSG, meanwhile, continued to press, with Dembele's shot hitting the post late in the game. PSG's victory marks their ninth win against Premier League opposition since the start of last year, highlighting their strength in European competitions. Ultimately, the match was a clear display of PSG's dominance and sets the stage for an intriguing second leg at Anfield





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