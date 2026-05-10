PSG Edge Closer to Ligue 1 Glory as AC Milan Sink into Crisis

Paris Saint-Germain secures a vital victory to nearly clinch the French title, while AC Milan faces severe backlash from fans after a disappointing loss to Atalanta.

Paris Saint-Germain has virtually secured another Ligue 1 championship following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Brest on Sunday. This result leaves the Parisian giants six points ahead of their closest competitors, Lens, with only two matches remaining in the season.

Given their significantly superior goal difference, the title is almost certainly within their grasp. Manager Luis Enrique opted for a heavily rotated squad, resting nine key players who had just participated in a grueling Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich. Despite the changes, the quality of the squad shone through when Desire Doue entered the fray as a second-half substitute.

The young French talent delivered the decisive blow in the 83rd minute, striking a precise shot from the edge of the penalty area to seal the win. Should PSG avoid defeat in their upcoming away fixture against Lens on Wednesday, they will be officially crowned champions for the fifth consecutive year and for the 12th time in the last 14 seasons. Mathematically, Lens would need a miracle to overturn a 15-goal deficit, making PSG's coronation a mere formality.

Meanwhile, the club is shifting its focus toward the ultimate prize in European football, preparing for a highly anticipated Champions League final against Arsenal later this month after successfully overcoming Bayern Munich with a 6-5 aggregate score. In other European action, the Eredivisie witnessed a thrilling start to the match between AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord. Troy Parrott, the Republic of Ireland international, made an immediate impact by finding the back of the net within the first minute of play.

Parrott was nearly twice as lethal in the opening seconds, as he had a previous effort disallowed for offside just 30 seconds into the game. His eventual goal was a beautifully executed dink that left the goalkeeper stranded. Although the match eventually concluded in a 1-1 draw, Parrott's early aggression highlighted AZ Alkmaar's competitive spirit.

Currently sitting in sixth place in the Eredivisie standings, AZ has done enough to secure a spot in the Europa League as the season approaches its conclusion. This performance underscores the growth of Parrott as a key attacking threat in the Dutch league, providing his side with the clinical edge needed to maintain their European qualification status. Conversely, the atmosphere at the San Siro was toxic as AC Milan plummeted further into a full-blown institutional crisis.

A demoralizing 3-2 home defeat to Atalanta has left the Rossoneri's hopes of returning to the Champions League hanging by a thread. The match was marked by frustration, with a significant portion of the 70,000-strong crowd abandoning the stadium long before the final whistle. The fans who remained expressed their fury through boos and whistles, directing their anger toward the club's American owners, the RedBird investment fund.

The tension peaked as Atalanta dominated the early stages, with goals from Ederson, Davide Zappacosta, and Giacomo Raspadori putting the visitors three goals ahead by the 51st minute. While Strahinja Pavlovic managed to pull one back in the 88th minute and Christoper Nkunku converted a stoppage-time penalty, these late goals served only as a cosmetic improvement to a dismal overall performance. Manager Massimiliano Allegri shouldered the blame, stating that the responsibility lay with him as the leader of the squad.

Milan now faces a critical juncture with a match against Genoa next week, as they currently sit level on 67 points with fifth-placed Roma, having suffered a catastrophic dip in form since their victory over Inter Milan two months ago





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