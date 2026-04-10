PSNI Appeals for Witnesses After Brutal Assault in East Belfast

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is urgently seeking witnesses following a violent assault in east Belfast on April 9th. A man was punched and assaulted, sustaining facial injuries. The PSNI is appealing for information, including dash cam footage, to help with the investigation.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland ( PSNI ) is urgently seeking witnesses following a violent assault that took place in Belfast . The incident occurred on Thursday, April 9th, around 11:40 PM in the east Belfast area. Reports indicate that a male individual was subjected to a physical attack, suffering a punch to the face before being further assaulted while on the ground.

The victim sustained facial injuries as a result of the attack and was promptly transported to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the assault and are appealing to the public for assistance in gathering information that could aid in their investigation. \Detective Sergeant Stevenson of the PSNI has issued a statement regarding the ongoing investigation. He emphasized the importance of any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, and urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any relevant details to come forward. The PSNI is particularly interested in receiving any dash cam footage from vehicles that may have been in the vicinity at the time of the assault. Such footage could provide crucial evidence, potentially capturing the events leading up to, during, or after the attack. The police are dedicated to uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible to justice. They understand the severity of this incident and are committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community. The PSNI is exploring every possible avenue to gather evidence, interviewing potential witnesses, and reviewing any available CCTV footage. They are also working with medical professionals to assess the victim's injuries and understand the full extent of the harm inflicted. The investigation is a high priority for the PSNI, and they are allocating the necessary resources to ensure a thorough and comprehensive examination of the case. They are committed to holding the perpetrator accountable for their actions and to deterring future acts of violence. The investigation team is working diligently to piece together the events of that night and build a strong case against the assailant. \The PSNI has provided multiple channels for the public to report information related to the assault. Individuals who possess any information, witnessed the incident, or have dash cam footage are encouraged to contact the police immediately. The public can reach out by calling 101 and referencing the case number 1789 of 09/04/26. Alternatively, reports and information can be submitted online through the non-emergency reporting form, accessible via the official PSNI website. For those who wish to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted at 0800 555 111, or via their online platform. The PSNI understands that some individuals may be hesitant to come forward due to fear or other concerns. Therefore, they have established these various reporting methods to ensure that everyone feels comfortable and safe in providing information. The police want to reassure the public that all information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and that their primary objective is to solve the crime and bring the perpetrator to justice. The PSNI values the cooperation of the community and encourages anyone with relevant details to come forward to assist in this important investigation





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