PSNI Civilian Workers Express Renewed Fears Following Dunmurry Bombing

A car bomb attack by the New IRA in Dunmurry, Northern Ireland, has triggered widespread anxiety among PSNI civilian staff, with union representative Tracey Godfrey reporting a surge in calls from concerned colleagues. The incident has reignited fears from the Troubles and highlighted the vulnerability of all those associated with the police service.

The recent car bomb explosion outside a PSNI station in Dunmurry , Northern Ireland , attributed to the New IRA, has triggered a wave of anxiety and renewed fears among civilian workers within the Police Service of Northern Ireland ( PSNI ).

Tracey Godfrey, a union representative for over 2,000 PSNI civilian staff – encompassing roles from 999 call handlers to crime prevention specialists – reports being ‘inundated’ with calls from concerned colleagues since publicly voicing her worries. The incident has dredged up painful memories of the Troubles, a period marked by widespread violence and security threats.

Godfrey herself experienced the pervasive fear of that era, recounting how she and her husband concealed their employment from their daughter for safety reasons, creating elaborate stories to explain their routine security checks before school. This act of concealment underscores the very real danger faced by those connected to law enforcement during that turbulent time.

The quick thinking of a civilian contractor stationed at the Dunmurry police station, who first alerted authorities to the device, has been lauded as a testament to professionalism under immense pressure. However, the attack has served as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of all those associated with the PSNI, including civilian staff and contractors, who are integral parts of the community. The parallels between the Dunmurry bombing and past incidents have deeply affected many within the PSNI.

Godfrey recalled a tragic case from the 1980s where a cleaner for the RUC (Royal Ulster Constabulary, the predecessor to the PSNI) was forced to drive a car bomb to a police station, resulting in his death when the device detonated. This harrowing memory resurfaced as she contemplated the potential fate of the delivery driver hijacked by the New IRA and compelled to transport the bomb to the Dunmurry station.

The incident has ignited a sense of vulnerability and fear that many had hoped was relegated to the past. The attack is not simply viewed as a threat to police officers but as an assault on the entire community, emphasizing the interconnectedness of all its members. The approximately 6,300 PSNI officers and 2,500 civilian staff, including photographers, detention centre workers, forensics personnel, and communication staff, all share in this sense of vulnerability.

The emotional toll on those who lived through the Troubles is particularly acute, as the bombing has reactivated buried anxieties and fears. The calls Godfrey has received demonstrate a widespread need for reassurance and support among civilian staff, many of whom are grappling with the psychological impact of the attack. The response to the bombing has extended beyond the PSNI itself, with political leaders expressing condemnation and calls for unity.

Stormont Minister for Justice Naomi Long expressed her horror at the incident and commended the civilian worker who raised the alarm. However, the attack has also sparked political tensions, with First Minister Michelle O’Neill accusing the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of exploiting the situation for electoral gain by criticizing Sinn Féin’s support for policing. DUP leader Gavin Robinson had previously urged Sinn Féin to demonstrate more visible and vocal support for the PSNI, rather than solely condemning attacks on officers.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has appealed to all political parties to rally in support of the police in the wake of the dissident attack. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges to peace and security in Northern Ireland and the importance of sustained political commitment to upholding the rule of law.

The focus now is on providing support to those affected by the bombing, ensuring the safety of all PSNI personnel, and fostering a climate of unity and resilience in the face of continued threats from dissident paramilitary groups. The long-term implications of this attack will likely be felt for some time, as it serves as a sobering reminder of the fragility of peace and the enduring legacy of the Troubles





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PSNI New IRA Dunmurry Bombing Northern Ireland Civilian Staff Troubles Security Policing Dissidents

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