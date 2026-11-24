A Police Service of Northern Ireland officer was dismissed after a three-year investigation revealed he sent highly sexualised messages to a victim he was tasked to investigate.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has dismissed a constable for engaging in predatory conduct toward a vulnerable woman who reported harassment by an ex-partner. This termination follows a comprehensive three-year investigation by the Police Ombudsman, which uncovered a pattern of abuse where the officer exploited his professional position for sexual purposes.

Predatory Conduct Exposed

Investigations into the officer's communications began after a referral by Chief Constable Jon Boutcher in July 2024. The oversight body tracked digital communications spanning a three-year period, revealing that the officer moved from professional duties to inappropriate personal contact very quickly. The victim had approached the service in November 2018 to report domestic criminal allegations against a former partner, a case the dismissed officer was appointed to handle.

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By February 2019, investigators found the officer had begun emailing the woman with content that was both personal and highly sexualised. The relationship developed through both online channels and in-person meetings, occurring during both on-duty and off-duty hours. Although the individuals involved denied a physical sexual relationship, the disciplinary panel determined that an emotional and intimate connection existed.

Scale of Digital Abuse

The volume of inappropriate communication increased significantly over time, demonstrating a persistent intent to cross professional boundaries. In February alone, the officer and the victim exchanged more than eighty emails over the course of three days. This frequency indicates a systematic effort to maintain an inappropriate connection rather than isolated incidents of poor judgment.

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When the officer's personal mobile phone was broken in 2021, he switched to using his official work mobile to continue contacting the victim. Over a nine-day period, approximately three hundred and seventy text messages were exchanged. The content of these messages included personal details, sexualised language, and arrangements to meet both while on duty and during personal time.

Official Condemnation and Systemic Impact

Hugh Hume, the chief executive of the Police Ombudsman, described the conduct as a textbook example of an officer abusing his position for sexual purposes. He noted that the behavior exposed enormous harm to the individual and significantly damages wider confidence in policing. Hume emphasized that such corrupt behavior erodes the public's trust in the institution and called on other officers to report similar misconduct.

The case highlights the severe consequences of abusing power within law enforcement agencies. The ombudsman's office stressed that this is a recurring issue in their investigations, yet they remain committed to transparency and accountability. They urged victims to come forward, assuring them that their reports will be listened to and thoroughly investigated regardless of the passage of time.

Accountability and Public Trust

Police Ombudsman investigators tracked the officer's phone and emails over a three-year period when he preyed on the victim. The report notes that the messages were personal and included arrangements to meet up both off and on duty. This level of detail underscores the calculated nature of the abuse and the difficulty victims face in proving emotional coercion.

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PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton addressed the findings by reaffirming the service's commitment to transparency. He acknowledged that such behavior naturally leads the public to question whether they can trust the police, but insisted that trust remains fundamental. Singleton highlighted that the PSNI itself instigated the investigations and referred the cases to the ombudsman, inviting external scrutiny to ensure integrity.

Although the Public Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute the officer, the PSNI senior officers held him to account through disciplinary measures. This internal accountability mechanism operates independently of the criminal justice system, ensuring that professional standards are maintained even when criminal charges are not brought. The dismissal serves as a clear message that the service will not tolerate such conduct, regardless of whether it meets the threshold for criminal prosecution.