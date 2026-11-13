PSNI Officers Dismissed After Recording Vulnerable Citizens

Two Police Service of Northern Ireland officers face dismissal following an ombudsman investigation into misconduct involving the recording and sharing of vulnerable individuals.

Two former officers within the Police Service of Northern Ireland have been dismissed after an investigation revealed they recorded and shared inappropriate videos of vulnerable citizens. The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland, Jacqui Durkin, confirmed that Police Officer A and Police Officer B violated their professional duties by capturing footage of individuals in distress and sharing these clips on WhatsApp. This misconduct involved making sexualized and derogatory comments about the people they were tasked to protect.

The Investigation Reveals Systemic Misconduct

The dismissal of the two officers follows a comprehensive inquiry led by Police Ombudsman Jacqui Durkin into the behavior of Police Officer A and Police Officer B. The investigation uncovered that Police Officer A recorded videos and took pictures of eighteen distinct individuals between 2016 and 2021. These recordings were made in private homes, hospitals, and police vehicles, often capturing people who had reported crimes, were intoxicated, or were considered at risk of self-harm. Police Officer B actively participated in this misconduct by taking photographs of two vulnerable women and sharing them with Police Officer A, accompanied by messages using derogatory language.

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Specific Incidents Involving Vulnerable Citizens

One particularly egregious incident occurred in June 2021 when the two officers attended the home of a woman with learning difficulties and mental health needs following a safety concern. Police Officer A recorded the woman in her bed wearing nightwear while Police Officer B stood at the foot of the bed. Police Officer A asked a highly inappropriate question using slang related to the woman's sex life, and Police Officer B shouted a comment, inviting her to repeat it. The woman responded by holding up her electronic tablet to record the officers, noting that she felt disgusted upon viewing the footage. Police Officer A dismissed the situation by claiming they were having "craic" and told the woman to "lighten up." The Police Ombudsman described this behavior as utterly despicable and reprehensible.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Defense Claims

Police Ombudsman Jacqui Durkin condemned the actions of the officers, stating that the victims should have been treated with compassion and empathy instead of contempt. Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton of the Police Service of Northern Ireland described the behavior as horrifying. During interviews, Police Officer B claimed he was a junior officer at the time and that Police Officer A was his Probationary Support Officer. He asserted that he was "trying to fit in" and insisted he would not have acted as he did if he had not met Police Officer A. Despite these claims, the ombudsman noted that Police Officer B shared photos and messages on WhatsApp in November 2020, further evidence of his active participation in the misconduct.

Broader Impact and Disciplinary Outcomes

The misconduct of Police Officer A and Police Officer B emerged during a 2021 investigation into allegations that Police Officer A had abused his position by establishing an inappropriate sexual relationship with a woman he met on duty. Although that specific allegation resulted in no action against him, the search of his electronic devices revealed extensive material involving other vulnerable citizens. This discovery prompted multiple investigations, leading to management action against a total of seventy-four officers. Police Officer A was sacked in 2025 following a Professional Standards investigation into shared racial, sexist, and misogynistic memes. Police Officer B was dismissed for gross misconduct in July 2026. Police Officer C received a final written warning, while Police Officer D, who was present during one recording but claimed ignorance, faced no further action.