PSNI officers separate counter-protesters in Scarva, Co Down, as pro-Palestinian march passes through

The news text describes the situation in Scarva, Co Down, where PSNI officers in riot gear with armored vans separated counter-protesters from a pro-Palestinian march. The march was organized by U2’s Adam Clayton and others on their boarding school days.

PSNI officers in riot gear with armored vans separate counter-protesters as a pro-Palestinian march from Lurgan to Newry passes through the village of Scarva , Co Down .

The march was organized by U2’s Adam Clayton and others on their boarding school days. Carla Lockhart, the Upper Bann MP, defended her actions after criticism from political representatives. She criticized the police presence, saying it caused disruption to local residents and blocked off Scarva Bridge. A large number of protesters staged a demonstration further up the village close to a new housing development, just across a narrow canal from the march.

The march organizers contended they were faced with ‘slurs hurled from an unnotified counter-protest in a field outside Scarva’





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Pro-Palestinian March Counter-Protest Scarva Co Down PSNI Officers Armed Vans Tensions Leadership Criticism Social Media Selfies Masked Men Intimidation Abuse Political Leaders Bullying Intimidation Retirement Village Maternity Services Choice Purchasing Power

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