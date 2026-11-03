Public Sector Pay Talks Continue Amid Threat of National Strike

Workplace Relations Commission chairman Kevin Foley leads renewed negotiations as unions prepare for Thursday strikes over the rejected 7.75 percent government pay offer.

Meetings aimed at establishing a foundation for restarting public sector pay negotiations are scheduled to proceed on Wednesday following a series of separate engagements held on Tuesday. The steering group, chaired by Workplace Relations Commission chairman Kevin Foley, met with representatives from both the government and union sides in an effort to prevent another national public service strike next Thursday. While officials from both camps express a desire to avoid industrial action, executives within individual unions have already begun authorizing the stoppage procedures.

Union Authorization and Strike Preparations

All three teachers' unions completed their authorization of strike action by Monday evening, signaling a unified front among educational staff. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation was set to follow this lead late on Tuesday, adding significant pressure to the ongoing talks. This wave of authorization comes despite hopes that dialogue could resolve the dispute before workers walk out, marking a critical escalation in the labor relations landscape across Ireland.

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Government Offer Details and Union Rejection

The latest engagements with the three-person group, which also includes Department of the Environment secretary general Oonagh Buckley and Irish Congress of Trade Unions general secretary Owen Reidy, followed the rejection last Friday of a government pay offer worth 7.75 percent over two and a half years. The union side believes this package is unlikely to match inflation rates, potentially leaving members facing a real-terms pay cut. The proposed deal included a 1.75 percent increase effective from November 1st, followed by additional increments of 1 percent in April, August, and November of next year, plus further increases in May and October of 2028.

Inflation Concerns and Local Bargaining Disputes

A major point of contention involves the calculation of local bargaining mechanisms, which the government valued at 1 percent but unions argue should amount to 2 percent based on previous agreements. If local bargaining is excluded as unions contend, the total offer would equate to 3.75 percent for this year, 3 percent for 2027, and 2 percent for 2028. Unions described the offer as not credible and questioned the inflation projections used to justify it, noting that the total cost of the deal was placed at €3.5 billion while failing to address the incomes of the least well-paid workers.

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Political Responses and Call for Solutions

Tánaiste Simon Harris stated on Tuesday that the government was trying to find a solution, acknowledging there are nine days until the next strike action. He urged all parties to work toward a way forward to get extra money into the pockets of nurses, teachers, gardaí, and civil servants. Meanwhile, Taoiseach Michéal Martin told the Dáil that talks should be allowed to continue and insisted there is no need for a strike, highlighting what he termed inflation-busting pay rises for State agency bosses as evidence of government goodwill.

Opposition Criticism and Delay Accusations

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald accused the government of showing a lack of respect that forced public sector workers onto picket lines, claiming they dithered and delayed by allowing the last pay agreement to expire before engaging with unions. Officials from various unions expressed determination to pursue a better deal after meeting with the steering group, emphasizing the need for a mechanism to boost incomes for those earning barely above minimum wage. As Fórsa and Siptu, which represent large numbers of poorly paid public service employees, remain central to the dispute, the coming week will be decisive in determining whether services face disruption or a new agreement is reached.