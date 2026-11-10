Public Sector Pay Talks Resume at WRC Amid Strike Threat

Irish government and union negotiators return to the Workplace Relations Commission to finalize public sector pay agreements and avert widespread strikes affecting schools and health services later this week.

Negotiations regarding public sector compensation and the prevention of planned industrial action later this week have resumed at the Workplace Relations Commission. These renewed discussions follow late-night sessions that appeared to generate significant momentum toward a resolution. The Government aims to reach a settlement sufficient for unions to cancel Thursday's stoppage, thereby avoiding severe disruptions to essential services.

WRC Resume Talks After Midnight Breakthrough

The Workplace Relations Commission will convene again on Tuesday to continue the mediation process. This scheduling follows lengthy negotiations that extended past midnight on Monday regarding the Government's revised compensation proposal. Although minor discrepancies remain regarding non-pay matters, sources indicate the two parties expect to conclude an agreement later on Tuesday. A formal joint statement is anticipated within hours of these sessions.

Also read Public sector pay talks adjourned despite ‘substantially revised and improved offer’

Government Offer Details And Union Reactions

Discussions are centered on a pay offer revealed on Sunday, valued at a total of 10.5 percent in staggered increases. This proposal improves upon the 7.75 percent figure previously rejected by unions more than a week ago. The new framework includes minimum increases for lower-paid staff, boosting their wages above headline figures, and backdates an initial 2 percent increase to July 1st.

Stakeholder Positions And Financial Implications

Union leaders had previously criticized the absence of measures for low-wage workers in the original offer. Government sources confirmed the increases would be implemented over a three-year period. This duration is shorter than the 30-month term originally envisioned, representing a concession during negotiations. However, the Government maintains that the scale of pay increases, estimated to cost 5 billion euros to implement, remains fixed.

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Strike Preparations And Essential Services

Despite the potential for a deal, unions have not yet officially deferred Thursday's strike. The largest participants, Fórsa and Siptu, have continued preparation for the stoppage and associated demonstrations. Fórsa deputy general secretary Katie Morgan instructed members to maintain strike plans until negotiators confirm an agreement. Approximately 50,000 Fórsa members have registered for marches, including 20,000 for the Dublin event.

Next Steps For Public Service Continuity

Siptu is proceeding on the assumption the strike will occur unless a final deal is reached. The union is actively working to confirm derogations for staff maintaining essential services, with a particular focus on the health sector. The talks, initially mediated by a steering group led by Workplace Relations Commission chair Kevin Foley, aim to finalize agreements on workplace change and flexibility following any breakthrough on pay.