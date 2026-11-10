Public Sector Strike Called Off After Pay Deal Reached

Ireland cancels the planned public sector strike after government and union officials agree on a new national pay deal worth 10.75 percent over three years.

The planned nationwide strike involving more than 300,000 public sector workers scheduled for Thursday has been officially called off. This significant development follows an agreement reached between Government representatives and union officials during late-night negotiations in Dublin. The resolution comes after talks extended well into Friday morning, demonstrating the intensity of the discussions required to finalize the terms.

National Pay Deal Details And Wage Increases

While specific contractual clauses have not yet been fully published, it is understood that wages for more than 400,000 public and civil servants will rise by 10.75 per cent over a period of 33 months. This comprehensive increase is structured to provide financial relief across various levels of the public service workforce. The initial component of this agreement includes a 2 per cent raise that will be backdated to September 1st, resulting in modest lump sum payments for employees in the coming months.

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Stakeholder Positions And Union Consultation

Unions negotiators are currently in the process of consulting the 15 other affiliates belonging to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions public services committee regarding the agreed terms. Despite the need for further internal discussion among these affiliates, the cancellation of the 24-hour stoppage is expected to proceed as a formality given the anticipated support from other unions. The agreement also contains provisions designed to benefit lower-paid public sector workers with percentage increases that exceed the headline figures.

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Real World Impact On Public Services

The conclusion of these negotiations prevents widespread disruption to essential public services that would have occurred had the strike proceeded as planned. Employees across the sector can now anticipate clearer financial planning due to the defined structure of the pay rises. The inclusion of local bargaining clauses allows for additional flexibility in compensation adjustments at the regional or departmental level.

Future Timeline And Implementation Steps

The finalized agreement mandates basic pay increases of at least 7.75 per cent between January 1st, 2027, and March 31st, 2029. An additional 1 per cent is allocated specifically for local bargaining mechanisms within the same timeframe. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcome after addressing outstanding issues late into the night, bringing stability to the public sector employment landscape.