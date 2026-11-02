Public Sector Strike Scheduled for November 12 in Dublin

Irish public service unions confirm a second national strike for November 12. The action targets the EU presidency period in Dublin due to unresolved pay disputes.

Public service unions in Ireland have officially confirmed that they will stage a second national strike on Thursday, November 12. This industrial action is scheduled to occur during Ireland's presidency of the Council of the European Union, a timing that has drawn significant attention. The Irish Congress of Trade Unions announced the decision following a meeting of the Public Services Committee on Monday morning.

The unions agreed to shift the planned stoppage by twenty-four hours from Wednesday to Thursday. This adjustment places the disruption directly against a schedule of high-level diplomatic meetings. The move comes after negotiations with the government failed to produce a satisfactory agreement on pay. The unions assert that the government's latest offer remained inadequate despite two weeks of discussions.

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Fórsa and Siptu Outline Pay Dispute Details

Fórsa general secretary Kevin Callinan stated that the government has not provided a credible offer regarding pay rates. He emphasized that the union demands focused on closing the gap between public sector wages and inflation since 2021. The unions seek to ensure that current earnings are protected against rising living costs. They argue that the government has failed to address these core economic concerns adequately.

Adrian Kane from Siptu highlighted specific failures to assist lower-paid members of the public sector and the Civil Service. The previous deal that expired in June included minimum increases for employees earning less than €50,000 annually. Those lowest earners received a total increase of 17 percent over thirty months. In contrast, the majority of workers received an increase of only 9.25 percent.

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The unions also identified issues with local bargaining and public procurement as significant stumbling blocks. Kevin Callinan noted that the government did not respond sufficiently to union preferences regarding agreement duration and productivity. He stated that the government has not stepped up to meet requirements on cost of living adjustments. The unions view the current offer as falling short on all critical fronts.

Impact on European Leaders Meetings in Dublin

The timing of the strike creates potential disruptions for European leaders meeting in Dublin. Scheduled gatherings of EU heads of state are set for Thursday, November 12, and Friday, November 13. These events are part of Ireland's ongoing EU presidency duties. The strike coincides directly with the European Political Community meeting on November 12.

Kevin Callinan denied that the shift to Thursday was specifically designed to target these diplomatic events. However, some attendees at the union meeting believed the timing would maximize disruption. The change effectively moves the impact to the peak day of the leadership gatherings. The unions view this as a natural consequence of their demand for a credible pay deal.

The disruption is expected to affect public transport, schools, and hospital appointments. The government anticipates that these practical inconveniences may impact public support for the strikes. Kevin Callinan expressed appreciation for existing public sympathy. He believes this support stems from widespread struggles with the cost of living.

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Garda Representative Association Work-to-Rule

The Garda Representative Association is planning a separate work-to-rule action alongside the main strike. This specific campaign will run from Tuesday, November 10, to Saturday, November 14. The period covers the same high-profile diplomatic meetings as the broader union strike. This coordinated action suggests a sustained pressure campaign on the government.

Adrian Kane described the situation as a sustained campaign of industrial action. He stated that the unions will not stop until the government makes a credible offer. The unions believe they are reasonably positioned after two weeks of negotiations. They feel the government is far behind where a resolution should be at this stage.

The unions have briefed their members to prepare for continued escalation. They remain available for meaningful interaction regarding the dispute. Kevin Callinan mentioned meetings with the government-appointed group to seek resolution. The unions maintain that the ball is in the government's court to resolve the conflict and address public sector pay concerns.