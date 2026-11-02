Public Sector Unions Plan November 12 Strike on EU Presidency Day

Irish public sector unions confirm a second national strike for November 12 if pay talks fail. This action coincides with critical EU presidency meetings, raising concerns about major disruptions to government operations and European diplomacy.

Public sector unions in Ireland have officially confirmed that a second one-day national stoppage will take place on Thursday, November 12. This industrial action will proceed unless a new pay deal is agreed upon with the government. The announcement follows a meeting of the 19 unions affiliated to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Public Services Committee, signaling a significant escalation in labor disputes across the civil service.

Failed Pay Talks Escalate

Unions argue that the government has not yet made a credible offer on pay during recent negotiations. This lack of progress has led to growing frustration among union representatives and their members. The decision to prepare for a strike reflects the deepening rift between public service workers and state officials over compensation and working conditions.

Also read Glenstal Abbey Closure Sparks Crisis in Irish Boarding Schools Sector

Fórsa general secretary Kevin Callinan stated that the current work-to-rule measures in place across the public and civil service will be stepped up. This means that employees will adhere strictly to official procedures, potentially slowing down service delivery even before a full strike occurs. Additionally, derogations that were previously agreed upon will be reviewed, suggesting that previous concessions may be withdrawn or limited.

EU Presidency Disruptions

The timing of the planned strike is particularly problematic as it coincides with key events during Ireland's EU presidency. A strike on November 12 would disrupt preparations for meetings of European leaders scheduled for Thursday, November 12, and Friday, November 13. These meetings are of high diplomatic importance and require significant logistical support from public services.

Advertisement

ICTU indicated that public service unions will meet with the government-appointed steering group on Tuesday. This group is chaired by Workplace Relations Commission chair Kevin Foley. The meeting aims to address the ongoing disputes and potentially avert the strike. However, the unions remain cautious, given the lack of a credible pay offer so far.

Further Industrial Action

During the upcoming meeting, unions will discuss intensifying the current work-to-rule action. They are also considering further industrial action beyond November 12 if no agreement is reached. Arrangements for rallies are continuing in parallel, indicating that protests and demonstrations may accompany the strike.

The impact of the strike extends beyond simple service interruptions. Schools, healthcare, and other critical public services are expected to face significant disruptions. The overlap with EU leadership meetings adds a layer of complexity to the situation, potentially affecting Ireland's international standing and diplomatic efforts.

Union Position and Next Steps

A statement from ICTU highlighted that unions will discuss both intensifying work-to-rule measures and further industrial action. The focus remains on securing a fair pay deal that addresses the concerns of public service workers. The government's response to these demands will be critical in determining whether the strike proceeds as planned.

Advertisement

As negotiations continue, the public and political spheres await further developments. The outcome of the meeting with Kevin Foley's steering group will be closely watched by stakeholders across Ireland and the European Union. The situation underscores the ongoing tensions between public sector unions and the state regarding compensation and service delivery standards.