PureGym secures approval for its 24-hour gym in Dublin 2's College Square. Meanwhile, a Dublin 1 proposal faces resident opposition regarding noise and antisocial behavior.

Residents in Dublin 1 have voiced strong opposition to the planned opening of a PureGym facility, citing concerns that the 24-hour operating model will bring antisocial behavior and noise to the north inner city. Despite these objections, the British-based gym operator has successfully obtained planning permission from Dublin City Council to begin construction on its second proposed Irish outlet. This approved site is located in the College Square commercial development on Tara Street in Dublin 2, a project that includes the construction of an 82-meter-high building, billed as the tallest in the state.

The Approved College Square Project Details

Dublin City Council has officially granted PureGym the necessary permissions to commence construction of the College Square location. This facility is designed as a 24-hour gym, allowing for continuous access regardless of the time of day. The approval marks a significant milestone for the company as it seeks to establish a permanent foothold in the Irish market. The College Square development is a prominent commercial project in Dublin 2, and the inclusion of a 24-hour fitness center is a key component of its retail mix.

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The decision to allow the 24-hour operation contrasts with the resident concerns raised in other parts of the city. The council's approval signals confidence in the management of such facilities within the high-density commercial environment of Tara Street. PureGym is expected to utilize this location as a testbed for its expanded presence in Ireland, leveraging the high foot traffic and accessibility of the Dublin 2 area.

Resident Objections to the Parnell Centre Proposal

In a separate but related matter, a local resident has submitted a formal letter to the council's planning office regarding PureGym's application for a different site in Dublin 1. This proposed facility is situated within the Parnell Centre shopping complex, located approximately 500 meters from O'Connell Street. The resident argues that the north inner city area has already suffered from the expansion of late-night and all-night uses. They associate these establishments with increased antisocial behavior, nuisance noise, and security threats linked to 24-hour users.

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The resident explicitly urged the council to modify or curtail the current proposal for the Parnell Centre site. Their request was for the gym to adhere to existing prime shopping hours, specifically from 7am to 6pm. The goal is to retain the environmental quality of the main shopping street and protect existing residents and users from the perceived negative impacts of overnight operations. They emphasized the need for structure and relief for those living in the immediate vicinity of the proposed gym.

Facility Layout and Planning Status in Dublin 1

The planning application submitted by PureGym for the Dublin 1 location details a significant investment in infrastructure within the Parnell Centre. The operator sought permission to occupy both a ground floor and a basement unit in the complex. The plans indicate that the majority of the facility will be located on the basement level, utilizing the space efficiently under the street-level retail units.

Inside the proposed basement, PureGym has designed a comprehensive fitness environment. The layout includes a main gym floor, dedicated changing rooms, additional exercise zones, specialized training areas, and a free-weight zone. These facilities are intended to offer a complete workout experience for members. However, as of now, the council has not yet made a final decision on whether to grant permission for this specific Dublin 1 outlet. The opposition from local residents remains a key factor in the ongoing review process.

PureGym's Strategic Expansion into Ireland

PureGym's entry into the Irish market has been a long-term strategic objective for the company. The operator first considered entering Ireland more than ten years ago, having lodged planning applications for two sites in north Dublin at that time. However, those initial plans did not materialize. The company stated back then that Ireland was well-suited to its customer proposition, which relies on low-cost membership fees and stripped-back facilities to offer value to fitness enthusiasts.

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It is understood that PureGym reconsidered its expansion plans after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016. This geopolitical shift likely influenced the company's reassessment of its European operations and market opportunities. The current push for two sites, one in Dublin 1 and one in Dublin 2, represents a renewed and more aggressive approach to capturing the Irish fitness market. The company aims to replicate its successful UK model in Ireland.

Corporate Background and Global Presence

PureGym was founded in 2008 in Leeds and has since grown into a major global fitness chain. The company currently operates more than 700 outlets worldwide, with approximately two-thirds of these located in Britain. Its presence extends beyond the UK to countries such as Denmark, the United States, and Switzerland. Additionally, the company has franchised outlets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, demonstrating a diverse international portfolio.

The company is backed by significant private equity investment. Leonard Green & Partners and KKR are the primary private equity funds investing in PureGym. These investors have supported the company's growth strategy, enabling its expansion into new markets like Ireland. The financial backing provides the resources necessary for large-scale developments, such as the planned facilities in Dublin. The involvement of these major funds underscores the confidence in the viability of the 24-hour gym model in the Irish market.