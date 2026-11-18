Vladimir Putin argues Western sanctions strengthened Russia while hurting the EU. Leaders gather in Shenzhen for APEC talks and a key Trump-Xi-Putin meeting.

Vladimir Putin delivered a sharp critique of Western economic policies to global business leaders in Shenzhen, asserting that sanctions against Russia have failed and instead bolstered Moscow's economy while damaging Western powers. The Russian president advocated for a deeper Eurasian partnership as he addressed the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Wednesday, positioning Russia as a resilient player despite years of isolation. This speech served as a prelude to a week of high-stakes diplomacy in the southern Chinese tech hub, culminating in a historic trilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and US president Donald Trump scheduled for Thursday.

Sanctions Impact and Economic Resilience

Vladimir Putin argued that unprecedented sanctions imposed following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 have only strengthened the Russian economy at the expense of other nations, particularly those in the European Union. He stated that formerly dominant powers were attempting to hold back the development of countries that show success and progress, a characterization of Western containment efforts. The Russian president suggested that these measures have backfired, providing Moscow with an opportunity to restructure its economic ties away from traditional Western dependencies.

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Putin specifically targeted European powers, claiming they decided to stop the supply of Russian energy resources that had established the foundation of the European Union for decades. He outlined a litany of economic woes currently plaguing the EU, including severe budget deficits, rising national debt, persistent inflation, and a declining industrial base. By highlighting these vulnerabilities, Vladimir Putin aimed to portray Russia as economically stable and ideologically superior in the face of Western pressure.

Regional Diplomacy and Corporate Engagement

The forum featured a rare opportunity for the Russian president to speak directly to global corporate figures at a time when Moscow has been marginalized in international forums. Leaders are gathering in Shenzhen for what is expected to be a week of intense diplomacy, with the CEO forum hosting approximately 2,000 executives representing 115 Fortune 500 companies. The event underscores Beijing's desire to use the high-profile international platform to showcase its progress in advanced industries and present itself as a pillar of the global multilateral order.

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Putin touted economic agreements across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, describing a Russian project to establish a larger Eurasian partnership that includes cooperation with China and Indonesia. Despite the grand rhetoric, the venue appeared noticeably emptier for Putin than during the keynote by Chinese leader Xi Jinping earlier on Wednesday. Several attendees confirmed that many executives left after Xi's talk, a subtle indicator of the complex diplomatic currents at play in Shenzhen.

Xi Jinping Criticizes Protectionism

Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned against rampant protectionism in his own keynote address, remarks widely seen as an implicit criticism of the United States ahead of his bilateral meeting with Donald Trump. He stated that the global growth lacks momentum and that unilateralism and protectionism are rampant, yet global trade keeps growing against these headwinds. Xi affirmed that China would cut tariffs and welcome foreign investment, positioning Beijing as an open market in contrast to the closed-door policies he accuses the West of promoting.

Tensions between the United States and China have mounted significantly this week, driven by new export controls on chips and American frustration with Beijing's restrictions on rare earth elements. These trade frictions add a layer of complexity to the upcoming trilateral meeting, as Vladimir Putin navigates the strategic interests of both superpowers while seeking to deepen Russia's economic integration with the Asia-Pacific region.

Security Concerns and Future Outlook

The diplomatic gathering in Shenzhen occurred against a backdrop of heightened military tensions in the region, as Japan's defence ministry reported that two suspected Russian planes violated its airspace near the southern islands of Okinawa in the early hours of Tuesday. Taiwan's defence ministry also stated that it had tracked two Russian military aircraft in its Air Defence Identification Zone off its eastern coast around the same time, while South Korea reported several aircraft entering its identification zone according to local media.

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The APEC leaders' summit brings together officials and executives from 21 member economies representing about 60 per cent of global economic output, making it a critical forum for setting the tone of international economic cooperation. US business leaders in attendance included Michael Miebach of Mastercard, Ryan McInerney of Visa, and Carol B Tomé of UPS, alongside Chinese executives such as BYD's Wang Chuanfu and Xiaomi's Lei Jun. Beijing wants these participants to leave believing that engagement with China remains essential to their prosperity, although the credibility test will be whether that message translates into more predictable market access, regulation, and cross-border business.