Qatar's Boualem Khoukhi Scores Late Equalizer to Secure 1-1 Draw Against Switzerland in World Cup

Qatar's Boualem Khoukhi scored a dramatic equalizer in the final moments of the first half, securing a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their World Cup Group B match. The Swiss had taken an early lead through Breel Embolo's penalty, but Qatar's resilience and determination saw them secure their first point in the tournament.

Boualem Khoukhi 's late header secured Qatar a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their World Cup Group B match, with Qatar 's captain scoring a dramatic equalizer in the final moments of the first half.

The Swiss had taken an early lead through Breel Embolo's penalty, but Qatar's resilience and determination saw them secure their first point in the tournament. The game was played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with a reported number of empty seats, despite the stadium's capacity of 69,000. The Swiss had a penalty awarded in the 13th minute, which Embolo converted, but Abunada made a crucial save from Vargas.

Khoukhi's header, however, proved to be the game-winner, sparking wild celebrations from Qatar and their supporters





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World Cup 2026 Qatar Switzerland Boualem Khoukhi Breel Embolo Penalty Equalizer Santa Clara Levi's Stadium San Francisco 49Ers Gregor Kobel Edmilson Junior Remo Freuler Ruben Vargas Michel Aebischer Homam Al Amin Granit Xhaka Johan Manzambi

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