Quills Woollen Market Fined for Misleading 'Made in Ireland' Labels on Pakistani-Made Products

Quills Woollen Market, a retailer targeting international tourists, has been penalized for falsely labeling products as 'Made in Ireland' when they were actually manufactured in Pakistan. The court ruled the act was deliberate, aiming to mislead buyers seeking authentic Irish craftsmanship.

Quills Woollen Market, a prominent retailer in southwest Ireland catering primarily to international tourists, has been fined €500 and ordered to pay €1,000 in legal costs after the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission ( CCPC ) found the company guilty of deliberately misleading consumers about the origin of its products.

The CCPC discovered that Quills had falsely labeled products, including 'Ring of Kerry, Ireland' and 'Killarney, Ireland' hooded sweatshirts, as 'Made in Ireland' when they were actually manufactured in Pakistan. During inspections conducted in September and November 2024 at Quills stores in Killarney and other locations, CCPC officials identified tampered care labels and original labels indicating Pakistan as the country of origin.

The court hearing revealed that Quills had acknowledged responsibility in January, with the company's solicitor arguing that the mistake stemmed from incorrect instructions given to the manufacturer regarding the tags, which should have read 'designed in Ireland' rather than 'made in Ireland.

' The judge, however, disagreed, stating that the act was deliberate and designed to mislead consumers, many of whom are tourists relying on the authenticity of Irish-made craft products. The CCPC chairman, Brian McHugh, condemned Quills' actions, stating that they were 'simply indefensible' and had broader consequences beyond the affected consumers. He warned that such behavior undermines fair competition among businesses selling genuine Irish crafts and risks damaging the reputation of Ireland and Kerry as high-quality tourist destinations.

McHugh emphasized that while the CCPC assists businesses in understanding their legal obligations, it will take firm action, including prosecution, against traders found misleading consumers or breaching consumer protection laws. The verdict serves as a reminder to businesses of the importance of transparency and adherence to consumer rights regulations





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Irish retailer Quills Woollen Market fined €500 for faking 'Made in Ireland' labels on clothes imported from PakistanThis news text highlights the conviction of Quills Woollen Market, a Kerry-based retailer, at Killarney District Court for altering care labels on hooded sweatshirts to make them seem 'Made in Ireland'. The retailer was fined €500 and ordered to pay €1,000 towards the CCPC's legal costs.

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