Quiz Answers

Correct answers to a quiz about sports events, players, and teams.

How many points did Armagh beat Down by in last Sunday's Ulster SFC semi-final? 24, 26, 28, 30 Teenager Rory Finneran was called into Heimir Hallgrímsson's Ireland squad on Friday.

What Premier League club does he play for? Newcastle United, Brentford, West Ham United, Burnley Ireland's 4x400m women's relay team secured qualification for the 2027 World Championships – but where will they be held? Tokyo, London, Berlin, Beijing Rugby coach Noel McNamara extended his contract with Bordeaux-Bègles until 2029. What Munster county does he hail from?

Kerry, Tipperary, Limerick, Clare Aston Villa beat Nottingham Forest in the all-English Europa League semi-final. Who will they play in the final? Rayo Vallecano, Braga, Freiburg, Strasbourg Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny is to retire at the end of the season. How many Lions tours did he play on?

None, One, Two, Three Who kicked a buzzer-beating sideline to send Monaghan and Derry's Ulster SFC semi to extra time? Rory Beggan, Jack McCarron, Micheál Bannigan, Dessie Ward Leinster prop Jerry Cahir will move to Connacht next season – but at which AIL club did he start this season? Lansdowne St Mary's, Clontarf, Terenure Who scored Clare's only goal in their Munster SHC defeat to Limerick last Sunday?

Tony Kelly, Mark Rodgers, Shane O'Donnell, Peter Duggan Why was Luke Littler delayed in getting to Thursday night's Premier League darts event? He left his phone at home, he stopped at the post office his car broke down, he didn't have change to pay the toll Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Gold, Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.

Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Silver, Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold. Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of !

Bronze, The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week. Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Wooden spoon, Well now.

There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport? Share your result: Share Tweet Advertisemen





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Armagh Down Ulster SFC Semi-Final Rory Finneran Ireland Premier League Club Bordeaux-Bègles Munster Kerry Tippercal Limerick Clare Ireland Women's Relay Team World Championships 2027 Tokyo London Berlin Beijing Rayo Vallecano Braga Freiburg Strasbourg Aston Villa Nottingham Forest Europa League Rayo Vallecano Braga Freiburg Strasbourg Leigh Halfpenny Rory Beggan Jack Mccarron Micheál Bannigan Dessie Ward Leinster Bordeaux-Bègles Jerry Cahir AIL Lansdowne St Mary's Clontarf Terenure Luke Littler Premier League Darts Left Phone At Home Stop At The Post Office Car Broke Down Didn't Have Change To Pay The Toll

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Claire Dowling Makes History as First Female Captain of St Andrews Golf ClubIrish golf legend Claire Dowling has been appointed as the first female captain of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews for the 2026-27 term, marking a historic milestone for the sport.

Read more »

Huawei unveils WatchFit 5 wearable series as part of array of new kit including cutting-edge tabletFour new products introduced at event in Bangkok including wearables with contactless payments

Read more »

Rory McIlroy's Return to Golf Ends with One-Under Par Opening Round at Truist ChampionshipRory McIlroy's first competitive golf event since winning the Masters last month ended with a one-under par round at the Truist Championship. He started from the 10th hole and finished tied for 28th in the clubhouse.

Read more »

Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sportPlenty for fans to enjoy over the next few days.

Read more »