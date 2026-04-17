R&B Singer D4vd Arrested in Connection with Teenager's Death

R&B artist D4vd, identified as David Anthony Burke, has been arrested and is being held without bail in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in his impounded vehicle. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding her demise, which occurred over an extended period.

R&B artist D4vd , known legally as David Anthony Burke , faces serious allegations following the discovery of a deceased teenager in his vehicle. Los Angeles police confirmed the 21-year-old musician's arrest in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez . Burke is currently being held without bail, as confirmed by city officials.

The grim discovery was made in September by Los Angeles Police Department detectives who responded to reports of a foul odor emanating from an impounded Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard. The vehicle had been towed after appearing abandoned in the Hollywood Hills. Inside, authorities found a dismembered body which was later identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez. She had been reported missing in 2024, with her last known location being Lake Elsinore, a considerable distance from downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office concluded that Rivas Hernandez had been deceased within the vehicle for a significant duration prior to her discovery, indicating a prolonged period of time had passed. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has acknowledged the arrest and stated that the case is slated for review by the Major Crimes Division. A spokesperson indicated that prosecutors would thoroughly examine all facts and evidence to ascertain if sufficient grounds exist to formally file charges against the musician.

In September, a representative for D4vd had previously informed NBC News that Burke was fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation. During that same month, police secured a search warrant for a Hollywood Hills residence where Burke had been residing, as reported by ABC News. Detectives subsequently seized various items, including a computer, as part of their evidence collection.

The legal team representing the singer, consisting of Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter, issued a statement to The Guardian asserting Burke's innocence. They emphasized that no indictment has been issued by a grand jury, nor has any criminal complaint been officially filed. Their statement clarified that David has only been detained under suspicion. Furthermore, the lawyers firmly stated that the evidence in the case would unequivocally demonstrate that David Burke did not cause the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez and was not responsible for her demise.

Burke, who spent his formative years in Houston, rose to prominence around 2022, achieving considerable success with viral TikTok hits. His song Romantic Homicide, in particular, has garnered renewed attention due to its lyrical themes of death. His widespread internet popularity led to subsequent collaborations with prominent artists such as SZA and Kali Uchis. At the time Rivas Hernandez’s body was discovered, Burke was reportedly engaged in a concert tour, which was subsequently canceled.

As the precise circumstances surrounding Rivas Hernandez’s death continue to be investigated, the case has captivated internet sleuths who have actively sought to uncover connections between her and Burke. In a statement to NBCLA in September, Rivas Hernandez’s brother, Matthew, revealed that his sister had mentioned she was going to watch a movie with Burke shortly before her disappearance.





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D4vd David Anthony Burke Celeste Rivas Hernandez Homicide Investigation Music Industry

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