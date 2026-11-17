The body of Melbourne Cup runner So You Are was found in a skip bin in Sydney after the horse was euthanised due to colic. Racing NSW has launched an investigation.

The body of Melbourne Cup runner So You Are has been found dumped in a skip bin in Sydney, prompting an investigation by Racing NSW.

The five-year-old gelding finished eighth in Australia's most famous race two weeks ago. He was euthanised after suffering a severe bout of colic and was taken to hospital on Monday for surgery. On the same day, Gregg Jowett posted a video to his personal social media account showing a dead horse inside a skip bin in Sydney. In the video, Jowett can be heard saying: I'm at the tip.

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It's a f*****g horse. They tipped a horse in the f*****g horse bin at the tip. Jowett later said he did not know when he found the horse that it was So You Are, or that it had competed in the Melbourne Cup. He said he was just disgusted by it.

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Trainer Expresses Distress Over Horse Remains Handling

The horse's trainer, Bjorn Baker, said the handling of So You Are's remains had compounded an already devastating loss. Like everyone who has seen the footage, I am deeply distressed by the apparent handling of So You Are's remains, Baker said in a statement. He was a much-loved horse, and he deserved to be treated with dignity and respect after his death.

I understand the hospital facility REC Equine Specialists are investigating the circumstances, and I expect a full explanation of what occurred. My thoughts remain with the Ramsey family, and with all my staff, for whom this has compounded an already devastating loss. Dr Jonathan Lumsden, managing partner of REC Equine Specialists, apologised unreservedly for the distress caused by footage shared on social media.

Veterinarian Apologizes For Unacceptable Disposal Process

Despite the best efforts of our veterinary team, he could not be saved and was humanely euthanised under anaesthesia, Lumsden said. After his death, So You Are was collected by our contracted provider and taken to a licensed landfill. He should have been promptly and respectfully buried. What happened was unacceptable and disrespectful to So You Are and to everyone who cared for him.

We are deeply sorry. So You Are was in our care. We did not carry out the burial ourselves, but we chose the provider and the arrangements, and we take full responsibility for that. We should have known exactly how horses were handled after leaving our hospital, and we did not.

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That process is not good enough, and it must change. Lumsden said the service had spoken with So You Are's owners and trainer to apologise personally. It is working with its disposal provider and facility operators, together with Racing NSW, to establish how this happened and to put processes in place to ensure it never happens again.

Racing NSW Launches Investigation Into Incident

Effective immediately, REC Equine Specialists has stopped using the contract provider and is undertaking a review of how other providers care for horses after death. Out of respect for So You Are and those who loved him, we ask that the footage not be shared further, Lumsden said. David Harris, the minister for gaming and racing, said Racing NSW had launched an investigation into the incident.

This is a concerning incident, the racing legislative framework and Racing NSW as the sport's controlling body has measures in place to safeguard racing integrity and animal welfare, he said. Georgie Purcell, the Animal Justice party MP for northern Victoria, said the incident should force serious questions about the industry's so-called duty of care. The racing industry breeds these horses and profits from them but fails the most basic obligation to treat them with dignity after death, she said.

So You Are was a five-year-old gelding who finished eighth in this year's Melbourne Cup. He was bred by the Ramsey family.