Former England footballer Raheem Sterling receives a suspended sentence for dangerous driving a Lamborghini while using nitrous oxide on UK motorways.

Former England international footballer Raheem Sterling received a suspended prison sentence on May 28th after admitting to dangerous driving on major UK motorways. The 31-year-old avoided immediate incarceration when the Basingstoke Magistrates' Court imposed a 12-month imprisonment term, suspended for 18 months. This legal outcome followed his admission to driving a Lamborghini Urus recklessly while inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon during peak rush hour traffic.

Details of The Court Sentencing Decision

The court handed down specific penalties that include a complete ban from driving for 24 months. Additionally, Sterling was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work as part of his rehabilitation. He accepted responsibility for dangerous driving and the possession of nitrous oxide, a Class C drug, during the proceedings. The judge presiding over the case at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court noted the severity of the actions taken on public roads. Sterling showed no visible reaction as the final verdict was delivered to him in the courtroom.

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The Incident on The M25 and M3 Motorways

Prosecutor Simon Jones detailed how the incident began with multiple emergency calls between 7:45 am and 8:52 am. Witness Christopher Jennings contacted police at 7:49 am after driving alongside Sterling's vehicle on the M25. Jennings reported being shocked to see the defendant inhaling from a balloon while operating the high-performance sports car. Another witness, Fiona Jennings, observed the driving on the southbound M3 around 8:45 am. She described the driving as horrendous, noting the vehicle swerved in and out of lanes with genuine concerns for public safety.

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Police Bodyworn Footage and Arrest Procedures

Bodyworn camera footage from the arrest at 9:15 am shows Sterling inside the crashed car with two nitrous oxide canisters on his lap. The responding officer instructed him to place the items down, noting the obvious impairment. Dashcam footage released by the Crown Prosecution Service captures the black Lamborghini switching lanes multiple times before hitting a concrete barrier. Sterling continued driving before veering off the carriageway near junction 4a of the M3. The vehicle collided with a metal gate or sign, causing substantial damage to the car and all four wheels.

Legal Defenses and Previous Football Career Context

Defending counsel Jason Bartfeld KC acknowledged the case was top category due to prolonged driving under serious impairment. The defense disputed the severity of the vehicle damage and raised confusion regarding the failure to provide a blood specimen. Sterling was taken to the Basingstoke police investigation centre, where he admitted to having a problem with nitrous oxide. He complied with an impairment test but requested legal advice before providing a blood sample, a move the police sergeant viewed as deliberate non-compliance. Sterling has now left his club Feyenoord and is currently without a team after a loan spell at Arsenal and previous stints at Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool.