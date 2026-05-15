Rainy and Cold Weather Forecast for the Weekend

The weather forecast for the weekend is not promising, with persistent heavy rain and scattered showers expected. Temperatures will drop to 2 degrees overnight and rise to between 9 and 13 degrees during the day.

If you were planning on heading to the beach this weekend, you might reconsider, as it is set to be rainy and cold over the next few days.

There will be a mix of persistent heavy rain and scattered showers, with Met Éireann predicting an unsettled forecast. Temperatures will drop to 2 degrees overnight before rising to between 9 and 13 degrees during the day. Here is your forecast . Dry with some sunny spells in most areas this morning and afternoon, apart from isolated showers in Ulster and later in Leinster.

Cloudier in the west and southwest, though, with patches of light rain or drizzle possible later. Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees with a light to moderate northwesterly breeze. Tonight will start mainly dry, with some clear spells over the eastern half of the country. Cloud will spread eastwards overnight, bringing patches of light rain or drizzle.

Lowest temperatures of 2 to 9 degrees, coldest in the northeast early in the night, with light variable or southerly winds. Tomorrow morning will start off cloudy with patches of rain or drizzle. More persistent rain will quickly develop in the west and will move eastwards across the country through the morning and afternoon, with sunny spells and scattered showers following. The rain will clear from the east by evening.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees with light to moderate south to southwest winds, becoming westerly with the clearance of the rain. Clear spells and well-scattered showers at first overnight. Cloud will increase overnight, and outbreaks of rain or drizzle will develop in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with light to moderate west to southwest winds.

Cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, turning heavy and persistent at times, particularly during the late afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms are possible, too. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees with a moderate to fresh southwesterly breeze developing. A cloudy, wet start to the night, with widespread rain, heavy at times.

The rain will give way to clear spells and isolated showers in northern areas, but will continue in the south. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 9 degrees, coldest under clear spells in the north, with light to moderate southwesterly winds. Rain will continue in the south on Monday morning, with drier weather and some sunny spells further north.

However, it will become cloudy and wet through the afternoon as rain spreads across the country from the southwest, turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with a moderate south to southeast breeze. It will stay mostly cloudy, with scattered showers overnight. Milder than recent nights with temperatures not falling below 9 to 12 degrees, in a moderate southerly breeze.

Mostly cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain at first, but drier weather with some sunny spells will extend from the south later. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with a moderate to fresh south to southwest breeze. Want to see more of the stories you love from RSVP ? To add RSVP as a preferred source of news on Google, simply click her





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Rainy Cold Weather Forecast Weekend Met Éireann Persistent Rain Scattered Showers Temperatures Cloudy Rainy And Drizzle Thunderstorms Southwesterly Breeze

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