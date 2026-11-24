Rangers beat Aberdeen 3-2 thanks to goals from Naderi, Gassama and Raskin. The victory extends their unbeaten run to 14 games and puts them within one point of leaders Celtic.

Rangers secured a pivotal 3-2 victory over Aberdeen at Ibrox on Sunday, November 24, 2024, moving within a single point of William Hill Premiership leaders Celtic in the Scottish top flight. The win marks a significant step in the title race for Steven Gerrard's side, who overcame a resilient Dons defense to extend their unbeaten domestic run to fourteen matches across all competitions.

The match began with Rangers controlling possession but failing to capitalize on early chances, allowing Aberdeen to strike first through Brad Lyons. However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the first ten minutes after the restart, as Ryan Naderi, Djeidi Gassama, and Nico Raskin fired three rapid goals to put the hosts firmly in control of the fixture.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino Manchester United Liverpool Defeat

Rangers Strike Back After Lyon Opening Goal

Aberdeen took a shock 1-0 lead into the halftime interval when Brad Lyons powered home a header from a Findlay Marshall corner, a goal that was confirmed after a VAR review despite Nico Raskin's attempt to clear the danger. The visitors had the opportunity to double their advantage moments later, but Ayoub Mouloua was denied by Rangers goalkeeper Ivor Pandur, who produced a strong save to keep the scoreline tight before the break.

Three Rapid Goals Turn Match Momentum

Rangers leveled the score immediately after the second-half restart when Kim Minsu's long-range effort rebounded off Aberdeen keeper Marius Muller, allowing substitute Ryan Naderi to tap in from five yards for his eighth league goal of the season. Naderi quickly transitioned from scorer to provider, threading a precise pass to Djeidi Gassama, who cooledly fired past Muller to give Rangers the lead. Belgian midfielder Nico Raskin then sealed the advantage by finishing off a swift counterattack initiated by Gassama, showcasing the attacking firepower that has defined the team's recent form.

Advertisement

Aberdeen Boss Frick Suffers First Defeat

The result handed new Aberdeen manager Mario Frick his first defeat in charge, despite his side's efforts to mount a comeback. Findlay Marshall pulled one back for the Dons on the hour mark with a curling shot that hit the post and rolled into the net, marking his second goal in two games and reigniting hopes of an equalizer. Frick had made tactical changes to his lineup, including bringing in Afeez Aremu and Marshall to strengthen the midfield against the league leaders.

Title Race Implications and Future Outlook

This victory significantly tightens the gap at the top of the William Hill Premiership, with Rangers now just one point behind Celtic as the season enters its critical phase. The Dons poured pressure forward in the closing stages but could not find a late equalizer, leaving Rangers to grind out a vital three points. The win extends Derek McInnes's former squad's dominance in recent meetings while signaling a renewed intensity from the Ibrox side as they pursue the championship title.