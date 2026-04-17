Rapper D4vd Arrested in Connection with Teenage Girl's Murder

Singer David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, has been arrested and is facing investigation for the suspected murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in the trunk of his Tesla.

Singer D4vd , known legally as David Anthony Burke , has been apprehended following a grand jury investigation into the suspected murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez . Her remains were tragically discovered in September 2025, within the trunk of Burke's Tesla. Celeste had been reported missing in April 2024, and the ensuing investigation has now led to the 21-year-old artist's arrest.

The Los Angeles Police Department officially confirmed his detention on Thursday, April 16. Burke is currently being held without the possibility of bail, with his case slated for presentation to the District Attorney's office on Monday for the determination of potential charges.

The grand jury had commenced its review of evidence in December, but Burke's arrest represents the most substantial progression in this case for several months. Previously, Burke's legal representatives had emphasized his full cooperation with law enforcement throughout the inquiry.

Authorities have stipulated that specific details surrounding Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death are to remain confidential and are prohibited from public disclosure. Consequently, no information concerning the circumstances of her demise will be accessible through the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office website.

Court documents reveal that Celeste's decomposed head and torso were found encased in a cadaver bag within the boot of D4vd's impounded Tesla. This grim discovery occurred on September 8, 2025, prompted by reports of an offensive odor emanating from a Hollywood tow yard. The teenager was reportedly residing approximately 75 miles (120 kilometers) distant from the location where her remains were ultimately located.

The prolonged duration between her disappearance and the discovery of her remains, coupled with the condition in which they were found, underscores the horrific nature of this alleged crime.

This case has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and the wider community, raising critical questions about the safety and well-being of young individuals and the responsibilities of public figures.

The investigation into Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death has been a painstaking process, involving extensive forensic analysis and the collection of witness testimonies. The involvement of a grand jury highlights the seriousness with which authorities are treating the allegations.

The timeline of events, from Celeste's disappearance in April 2024 to the discovery of her body in September 2025, spans a significant period, during which her family and friends would have endured immense anguish.

The fact that her remains were found in the trunk of D4vd's vehicle, a high-profile performer who had recently appeared at Coachella, has amplified public interest and concern.

The Los Angeles Police Department's confirmation of the arrest on April 16, 2026, marks a pivotal moment, shifting the focus from an investigation into a missing person to a homicide inquiry.

The prohibition of further details regarding the cause or manner of Celeste's death suggests that the investigation is at a critical juncture, with prosecutors carefully considering the evidence before proceeding with formal charges. The coming days will be crucial as the District Attorney's office evaluates the findings presented by the grand jury, potentially leading to indictments and further legal proceedings





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

D4vd David Anthony Burke Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder Investigation Los Angeles Police Department

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two Arrested in North London Synagogue Petrol Bottle IncidentA man and woman are in custody after a petrol-filled bottle was left near a north London synagogue. The incident is being investigated as an antisemitic hate crime, with police emphasizing swift action and increased patrols.

Read more »

Man Arrested After Alleged Garda Assault and Vehicle Ramming; Driver Still SoughtA man was arrested following an incident in Monaghan where he allegedly assaulted a Garda officer, then fled. Later, a car he was a passenger in rammed a Garda patrol vehicle, injuring two officers. The search for the driver is ongoing.

Read more »

Man Arrested for Driving Tractor Through Garda Checkpoint Amidst Fuel ProtestsA 27-year-old man, Darra O'Shea, has appeared in court charged with five counts of dangerous driving after allegedly driving a tractor and slurry tanker through a Garda checkpoint near an oil refinery in Whitegate, Co Cork. He was attempting to join a fuel protesters' blockade. O'Shea was remanded on bail with strict conditions, including no social media posts about the incident.

Read more »

Manhunt Underway for Driver After Garda Patrol Car Rammed in Co MonaghanA wide-scale search operation is in progress for the driver of a grey Audi that deliberately rammed a Garda patrol car in north Co Monaghan on Thursday. Two gardaí were hospitalised following the incident, which followed an earlier altercation where a man assaulted an officer before fleeing. A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the events, but the driver of the Audi remains at large.

Read more »

Olivia Breene: Building Bridges Through Connection and Value-Driven StrategyGalway-based entrepreneur Olivia Breene discusses her journey from early work experiences to founding Lateralus B and leading MPI UK & Ireland. She highlights her passion for fostering genuine business connections, understanding stakeholder value, and the importance of resilience and continuous learning in achieving success.

Read more »

Elderly Woman Dies After Dog Attack in Wolverhampton; Man ArrestedA woman in her 70s has tragically died following a severe mauling by two dogs in Wolverhampton. A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred on Willis Pearson Avenue in the Bilston area. Emergency services responded to the scene, where the woman was pronounced dead. The two dogs involved, not believed to be a banned breed, were destroyed due to their continued aggression. The arrested man was hospitalized for hand injuries as police launch an investigation.

Read more »