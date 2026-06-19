Rapper Dean Thornton Jailed for Running Poundland Online Drug Operation for Boylan Crime Group

Dean Thornton and Gary Kelly were jailed for drug dealing and money laundering for the Boylan Organised Crime Group, using an online shop called Poundland. Thornton received 7.5 years, Kelly 6.75 years.

An emerging rapper and another man have been jailed for running an online drugs operation called Poundland on behalf of the Boylan Organised Crime Group linked to the Drogheda feud.

Dean Thornton, 28, of Moneymore in Drogheda, County Louth, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for facilitating the activities of an organised crime group. His co-accused Gary Kelly, 31, also of Moneymore, received six years and nine months for drug dealing offences and money laundering in connection with the same criminal network.

Judge Hayes stated that the organised crime group was involved in serious violence and feuding and that both men played a significant role in those activities. The investigation into Thornton and Kelly stemmed from a broader probe into the Boylan Organised Crime Group, led by brothers Keith and Josh Boylan, also from Moneymore.

Detective Garda Niall McManus told the court that Thornton and Kelly operated a sub-cell focused on drug distribution on behalf of the group, using an online shop called Poundland. The court heard that there was a clear command structure, with Thornton managing the financial side and directing workers. Kelly was described as a puppet following directions but a vital cog in the operation.

Both men used Instagram and Telegram between June 2023 and September 2024 to sell cocaine and cannabis in Louth and Meath areas. They created the Poundland logo to promote their illegal enterprise and accessed the shop through personal Instagram accounts under the names Dean Thornton AMF and Gary Kelly AMF. Det Gda McManus explained that AMF stands for Anti-Maguire faction, referring to the other side of the Drogheda feud.

The Poundland logo was prominently featured in Thornton's rap video titled Real Street Kids, which the judge noted was used as a marketing tool for drug sales. The video referenced the Drogheda feud and drug dealing under Thornton's rap moniker. The court also learned that local MMA fighters were approached to display the Poundland logo on their social media accounts.

The drugs, sourced from the Boylan group, originated from California and were flown into Ireland, sold in pounds rather than kilograms. Five mobile phone numbers were linked to the Poundland shop, which were traced back to Thornton and Kelly. Det Gda McManus highlighted that the network involved young people, making policing difficult in the Moneymore area, and eventually the Garda National Undercover Unit became involved.

Evidence also showed that money laundered by Thornton was connected to Keith Boylan, as gardai found that Boylan controlled a Revolut account into which the money was transferred. When arrested on January 21, 2025, Thornton made no comment in seven interviews but later made some admissions. He told gardai that he had been involved in criminal activity but had stepped away in the last three to four weeks to focus on his daughter.

He expressed regret for his involvement but admitted to violence, threats, and criminal damage. He denied being the director of the sub-cell, stating he was involved in selling drugs but not as a director. Kelly made no comment during interviews, and nothing of evidential value was obtained. Defence counsel for Thornton said the 28-year-old father of one intends to turn away from criminality, having grown up in that lifestyle and environment.

Thornton has 18 previous convictions, while Kelly has 88. The judge emphasised that both men played a significant role in the organised crime group's activities and imposed sentences reflecting their involvement





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Drug Trafficking Organized Crime Rapper Drogheda Feud Money Laundering

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